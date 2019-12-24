News

Man walks himself to hospital after shooting on Federal Boulevard in Denver

December 24, 2019
1 Min Read

Denver police are investigating a taking pictures within the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard that despatched a person to the hospital Monday evening.

The Denver Police Division first tweeted about an energetic investigation within the space at eight:36 p.m. It’s unclear precisely when the taking pictures occurred.

Police didn’t encounter a sufferer or a suspect on the scene. A potential suspect fled in a pink sedan earlier than police arrived. A potential sufferer, a person, has since walked right into a hospital with critical accidents linked to the taking pictures, police say.

#DPD Officers on scene within the 500 block of N. Federal Blvd investigating a taking pictures. An grownup male later walked into an area hospital with critical accidents. The potential suspect fled the world in a pink sedan. Anybody with info is requested to name 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/EYURKUtYRi

— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 24, 2019

Anybody with details about what occurred is requested to name 720-913-7867.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment