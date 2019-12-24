Man walks himself to hospital after shooting on Federal Boulevard in Denver

Denver police are investigating a taking pictures within the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard that despatched a person to the hospital Monday evening.

The Denver Police Division first tweeted about an energetic investigation within the space at eight:36 p.m. It’s unclear precisely when the taking pictures occurred.

Police didn’t encounter a sufferer or a suspect on the scene. A potential suspect fled in a pink sedan earlier than police arrived. A potential sufferer, a person, has since walked right into a hospital with critical accidents linked to the taking pictures, police say.

#DPD Officers on scene within the 500 block of N. Federal Blvd investigating a taking pictures. An grownup male later walked into an area hospital with critical accidents. The potential suspect fled the world in a pink sedan. Anybody with info is requested to name 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/EYURKUtYRi — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 24, 2019

Anybody with details about what occurred is requested to name 720-913-7867.