Man, Wanted In Gauri Lankesh’s Murder, Arrested in Jharkhand

Dhanbad/Bengaluru:

An accused wished within the killing of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh over two years in the past has been arrested in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the police mentioned on Friday.

Personnel of the Karnataka Particular Investigation Staff, set as much as probe the killing that triggered a nationwide outrage, arrested Rishikesh Dewerkar alias Rajesh, from Katras city, about 30 km from Dhanbad, on Thursday night, Dhanbad senior Superintendent of Police Kisor Kaushal instructed reporters.

Rajesh, eluding arrest for the previous one-and-half years, has been working at a petroleum pump within the city, taking an alias title for the final eight months, he added.

He’s the 18th accused to be arrested in reference to the killing of Gauri Lankesh on September 5, 2017 in entrance of her home in Bengaluru.

Gauri Lankesh was shot useless by unidentified assailants with the incident drawing nationwide outrage and protests.

Sharp shooter Parashuram Waghmare, who allegedly fired the bullets, is among the many 16 arrested earlier. Yet another accused remains to be absconding.

The SIT personnel from Bengaluru, with the assistance of their counterparts in Katras, arrested Rajesh and took him to Bengaluru after acquiring transit remand from an area court docket, the SSP mentioned.

Rajesh has been working as a caretaker at a petroleum pump in Katras and dwelling in disguise for the final eight months in Bhagat colony, he mentioned.

An official of the SIT mentioned Rajesh was suspected to be a part of the conspiracy to kill Lankesh.

The official of the Bengaluru crew, headed by Inspector Punit Kumar, mentioned they tracked Rajesh on the premise of his cell phone location.

The petrol pump proprietor, who was interrogated by the Bengaluru police, mentioned Rajesh had claimed to be unemployed and sought the job. The proprietor additionally gave him room on hire, the police officer mentioned.

In line with a SIT assertion issued in Bengaluru, the 44-year outdated man was accused quantity 18 within the case and a part of the conspiracy to kill Gauri Lankesh.

The SIT had earlier mentioned Gauri Lankesh was killed following a conspiracy hatched by the gang after being impressed by a ebook introduced out by right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha, that had recognized Lankesh as a ”durjan” (evil individual).

The gang can be allegedly linked with the killing of rationalists MM Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, the sources added.