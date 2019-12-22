Man Wanted In Uprooting, Looting ATMs In 15 Cases Arrested In Delhi: Cops

They gang focused ATMs positioned at remoted spots the place guards weren’t posted.

New Delhi:

A 27-year-old man, who was needed in 15 circumstances of uprooting and looting ATMs in numerous states and is a suspected member of a Mewat-based gang, has been arrested from south Delhi, police stated on Sunday.

The accused has been recognized as Wakil, a resident of Palwal district in Haryana, they stated.

Wakil, who was lacking for the final one-and-a-half years, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 — Rs 25,000 from UP Police and Rs 25,000 from MP Police — on his arrest, a senior police officer stated.

“On Friday, police got a tip-off regarding Wakil and arrested him from near Lado Sarai bus stop,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Particular Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah stated.

Interrogation revealed that Wakil, a member of Jamshed gang of Mewat, was concerned in uprooting and looting of ATMs, the DCP stated.

They focused ATMs positioned at remoted spots the place guards weren’t posted. They used to spray ink/color on the lens of the cameras put in on the ATMs to keep away from detection, Mr Kushwah stated.

The accused was concerned in additional than 15 such circumstances in seven states — Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Maharastra and Gujarat, police added.