Man Who Put Video Of Missile Striking Ukraine Plane In Custody: Report

An individual who posted a video on-line of a missile putting a Ukrainian airliner in Iran final week has been taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars information company reported on Tuesday.
The outcomes of the investigation will likely be introduced to the general public, Fars mentioned, with out offering extra particulars.
The Revolutionary Guards have taken accountability for the missile strike which prompted the airplane crash, killing all 176 individuals aboard.
