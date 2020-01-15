Man Who Put Video Of Missile Striking Ukraine Plane In Custody: Report

Dubai:
An individual who posted a video on-line of a missile hanging a Ukrainian airliner in Iran final week has been taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars information company reported on Tuesday.
The outcomes of the investigation will probably be offered to the general public, Fars mentioned, with out offering further particulars.
The Revolutionary Guards have taken accountability for the missile strike which induced the airplane crash, killing all 176 folks aboard.
