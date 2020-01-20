Man who shed more than 16 stone appealing for help after weight loss left him with sagging skin

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

A dad-of-one who shed greater than half his physique weight has launched a fundraiser so he pays £13,000 to take away his extra sagging pores and skin.

Daniel Cushen, 34, from Barry in Wales, tipped the scaled at 30st, however misplaced simply over 16st in three years by becoming a member of Slimming World and introducing a brand new train regime.

However regardless of his profitable efforts he feels unable to point out off his new physique as a result of he has an excessive amount of pores and skin.

The process he must take away it’s unavailable on the NHS, so Daniel is pleading with individuals to assist him full the leg of his last journey.

Daniel mentioned: ‘Think about how a lot I’ve saved the NHS by not having operations to lose my weight and it is the one little bit of assist I am asking for? It appears a bit unfair.’

Daniel Cushen shed simply over 16 stone in three years by becoming a member of Slimming World and introducing a brand new train regime. He’s pictured right here tipping the scales at over 30 stone

Beforehand, Daniel weighed slightly below 30-and-a-half stone at his heaviest with a weight-reduction plan consisting purely of highly-calorific dishes.

His weight reduction mission started after he stepped on the scales three years in the past and was so horrified by what he noticed that he ended his love affair with takeaway meals – and his unhealthy relationship with a associate who he’d gorge with.

Daniel mentioned: ‘I used to be in a relationship the place we ate nothing however takeaways and unhealthy meals and I used to be uneducated about easy methods to eat healthily.

‘Chocolate was one of many largest issues for me and I might love a Chinese language, Indian, Subway or McDonald’s.

The 34-year-old, from Barry in south Wales, has shed over half of his physique weight however has been left with sagging pores and skin round his torso, on his legs and round his arms

‘I ended the connection and that day I weighed myself and determined to do one thing about it.’

Daniel managed to shed simply over 16st by an entire weight-reduction plan overhaul and new train regime.

Daniel mentioned: ‘At first it was simply the consuming facet of it that I modified and I had a Slimming World e-book which I learn by.

Daniel (pictured now) mentioned: ‘I used to be in a relationship the place we ate nothing however takeaways and unhealthy meals and I used to be uneducated about easy methods to eat healthily’

‘I used to be too massive to train. I’ve at all times loved strolling nevertheless it was more durable again then.

‘A 12 months in the past I joined the gymnasium and I’ve largely simply been consuming in a different way by following Slimming World. It isn’t a weight-reduction plan the place I am nonetheless hungry.

‘I do plenty of cooking now and I now know easy methods to eat healthily. One in all my favorite issues now just isn’t having to purchase garments on-line as I can go into outlets and check out issues on there.’

‘A 12 months in the past I joined the gymnasium and I’ve largely simply been consuming in a different way by following Slimming World. It isn’t a weight-reduction plan the place I am nonetheless hungry,’ mentioned Daniel, pictured right here earlier than his weightloss

However regardless of his spectacular weight reduction, Daniel hasn’t felt capable of exhibit his slimmer determine due to the surplus pores and skin which has knocked his confidence.

Journeys to the seaside and taking his nine-year-old daughter swimming are nonetheless out of attain for him as a result of sagging pores and skin on his abdomen and legs.

Daniel mentioned: ‘I need to keep totally clothed so individuals cannot see my pores and skin. Swimming is a no-go however, I might like to take my daughter. She is a lot happier now as a result of I can do much more together with her however I can not go swimming.

‘The extra weight I misplaced the decrease it hung down on my abdomen. There have been some factors the place I believed if I stored the load on at the very least it could fill the pores and skin.

The daddy mentioned that the surplus pores and skin is ‘affecting me mentally greater than bodily’ and added that he at all times makes an effort to cowl it up, even when he is on the seaside

‘It is affecting me mentally greater than bodily and it is the final hurdle in my journey.

‘I have been to numerous docs about it, however as a result of it is not inflicting me bodily ache it is not one thing they will do something about.’

Daniel intentionally wears garments which can be too massive to cover his extra pores and skin and even wears a coat throughout journeys to the seaside.

He believes having the process would ‘give him his life again’.

‘It could change my life massively, with train greater than something,’ added the Welshman, pictured right here displaying the unfastened, flabby pores and skin round his torso

Daniel mentioned: ‘I began operating not way back however I seen my abdomen and legs had been clapping and rubbing so I could not do this for lengthy.

‘Swimming and happening the seaside and taking my prime off would love issues I might like to do.

‘I am a type of individuals on the seaside with a coat on. I are likely to overdress to cowl it up and I put on lengthy t-shirts to cover it on my abdomen.

‘It could change my life massively, with train greater than something.’

To make a donation, go to Daniel’s GoFundMe web page.