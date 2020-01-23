Man who slashed cop six times in the head with a machete is CLEARED of attempted murder

A motorist acquitted of attempting to kill a policeman with a machete had beforehand been jailed for a ‘strikingly similar’ assault, it could actually now be revealed.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, launched a ferocious assault on PC Stuart Outten, 29, hacking at him with a 2ft-long rusty blade final August after the officer stopped his passing van as a result of it was not insured.

Stunning footage from the officer’s body-worn digicam reveals him combating for his life after Rodwan leapt on him, stabbing him repeatedly and fracturing his cranium.

Muhammad Rodwan (left), fractured the cranium of PC Stuart Outten (proven mendacity on the bottom injured, proper) when he pulled him over for driving with out insurance coverage

Pictured: The machete utilized by Rodwan to fracture PC Stuart Outten’s cranium throughout a sustained assault in east London

The PC, later nicknamed Britain’s bravest policeman, solely managed to outlive by firing his Taser twice as he fell to the bottom with Rodwan coming ‘in for the kill’, jurors had been informed.

Yesterday, there was fury as Rodwan was cleared of tried homicide and solely convicted of wounding after it emerged that jurors weren’t informed of his violent previous.

It might now be revealed that he’s a convicted rapist who has beforehand been jailed for finishing up an unprovoked machete assault on two different males.

Video captured Rodwan swinging the blade at PC Stuart Outten’s head, fracturing his cranium and leaving him with six extreme head wounds

PC Outten is proven struggling to his toes (left) after firing off his Taser and incapacitating his attacker Rodwan (proper)

Rodwan is pictured arguing with officers moments earlier than he reaches into his van and pulls out a machete

The handyman – who was beforehand generally known as Rodney Reid and lived in his van – was jailed for 9 years in 1997 for wounding two males in his flat in east London.

Each victims wanted surgical procedure following the assault in 1996, with one having virtually had his hand chopped off.

As well as, Rodwan had beforehand been jailed for 3 years for rape in 1983.

The police officer is seen heroically firing off his Taser as Rodwan swings the machete in the course of the violent wrestle

However jurors on the Outdated Bailey weren’t informed about what prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC described because the ‘strikingly similar’ machete assault, which he mentioned demonstrated Rodwan’s propensity for gratuitous violence.

Mrs Justice Carr dominated his previous offending was inadmissible as a result of passage of time, regardless of jurors asking if he had earlier convictions.

Yesterday, Rodwan was convicted of a lesser offence of wounding with intent to trigger grievous bodily hurt.

PC Outten suffered six extreme head wounds (left, and proper, after restoration) and a court docket heard he might have died had he not bravely fired off his Taser in a bid to disarm Rodwan

Bleeding closely from deep gashes to the pinnacle, damaged fingers and a wound to the arm, PC Outten shouted at a passerby to go his radio so he might name for assist

Pals and family of PC Outten wept within the public gallery as jurors went on to clear Rodwan of possessing an offensive weapon after he claimed he had a machete for gardening jobs.

The decision, which comes at a time of rising assaults on police, sparked fury and disbelief amongst officers yesterday.

Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh mentioned: ‘This incident was an attempted murder. Had PC Outten not utilised the Taser when he did… it would have been fatal. My colleagues are facing these kinds of incidents on a daily basis. I am saddened by the verdict.’

Proven left are the accidents suffered by PC Outten, whereas from inside Rodwan’s van reveals dreadlocks mendacity on the ground

PC Outten, who’s determined to get again on patrol, mentioned he bore no hatred in direction of his assailant, regardless of his accidents. In an interview earlier than the decision, he mentioned: ‘He did what he did, he’s now paying the worth for it.’

PC Outten was on obligation on August 7 final 12 months in Leyton, east London, when a spot test revealed a passing van didn’t have insurance coverage.

His colleague’s physique digicam additionally recorded the dramatic scenes that adopted.

The dramatic scene the place PC Outten was knifed in Leyton, London, and fellow officers pin down the suspect after which arrest him on suspicion of grievous bodily hurt

The officer’s blood will be seen smothered throughout the highway because the police pin down his attacker

Muhammed Rodwan, 56, was initially charged with tried homicide on the Thames Magistrates’ Courtroom (artist’s impression, left, and proper)

PC Outten recalled: ‘Once he’s began hitting me within the head with the machete, then I realised it was escalating in a short time and I used to be having to now combat for my life. I recall particularly as I used to be falling to the ground… this is perhaps it.’

Rodwan informed police: ‘My life is worth more than his life.’

There was an increase in assaults on officers within the capital, with 16 recorded on daily basis. Rodwan will probably be sentenced at this time.