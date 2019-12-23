Man who transforms his girlfriend’s bedroom for Christmas present has been called a ‘keeper’

By Sarah Finley For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:03 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:03 EST, 23 December 2019

A person, who has reworked his girlfriend’s bed room with fairy lights and brick-style wallpaper, as a Christmas current for her, has been known as a ‘keeper’.

The girlfriend, Linzy Boyd, from Belfast, took to the Fb DIY on a Price range group to disclose how her boyfriend reworked it in simply ‘4 hours’.

In these 4 hours he put up brick-like wallpaper, arrange a ladder fashion picture holder, and added in ending touches like fairy lights and a rug.

Whereas many stated her bed room seemed beautiful, others stated how fortunate she was for having such a ‘good’ boyfriend and that he was a ‘keeper’.

A person reworked his girlfriend’s bed room (left earlier than) with fairy lights and fairly bedding (proper after), in simply 4 hours as a Christmas current to his girlfriend

The girlfriend, Linzy Boyd (pictured along with her boyfriend) from Belfast, took to the Fb DIY on a Price range group to disclose how her boyfriend reworked it in simply ‘4 hours’

Taking to the group she posted the images and stated: ‘My Christmas current! Boyfriend purchased every part and reworked my bed room all by himself within the area of 4 hours!’

She went on to disclose, on the publish which had over 3000 likes, that he spent simply £12.99 a sheet, of which he used three, for the brick-style wallpaper which is pasted on to the wall behind her mattress.

He additionally purchased a white ladder-style picture holder for £22.99, which he propped up in opposition to the wall, and adorned this and the mattress with fairy lights.

He then added a lantern for £25.99, a fluffy white rug, which price him £39.99, subsequent to her mattress and in addition gray cushions. In complete, with out the price of the cushion, it price him simply over £130 kilos.

She went on to disclose, on the publish which had over 3000 likes, that he spent simply £12.99 a sheet for the brick-style wallpaper which is pasted on to the wall behind her mattress

Whereas many stated her bed room seemed beautiful, others stated how fortunate she was for having such a ‘good’ boyfriend and that he was a ‘keeper’

These on the group went on to say how nice it seemed. With one saying: ‘Effectively executed your bed room is fabulous.’

Another person added: ‘Seems mint, fortunate you for having a superb bf, not many about now.’

Others stated how fortunate she was to have him, with many saying: ‘Undoubtedly a keeper.’

He additionally purchased a white ladder-style picture holder for £22.99, which he propped up in opposition to the wall, and adorned this and the mattress with fairy lights

One other stated: ‘Wonderful boyfriend you retain maintain of him you fortunate woman!….sooo fast query?….the place do you discover these males then?’

Whereas yet one more joked: ‘Does your boyfriend have a brother? That is the sort of effort I would like in my life’.

Different stated that she ought to marry him and yet one more cheekily stated: ‘The place did you get the boyfriend? lol’