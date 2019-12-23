News

Man who transforms his girlfriend’s bedroom for Christmas present has been called a ‘keeper’

December 23, 2019
3 Min Read

Man who reworked his girlfriend’s bed room for £130 with fairy lights and brick-style wallpaper as a Christmas current has been known as a ‘keeper’

  • Linzy Boyd, from Belfast, took to the Fb DIY on a Price range group to disclose it
  • He took simply 4 hours to rework it from drab to magical with fairy lights
  • Others on group stated it was lovely and that he was a ‘keeper’ for doing it 

By Sarah Finley For Mailonline

Revealed: | Up to date:

A person, who has reworked his girlfriend’s bed room with fairy lights and brick-style wallpaper, as a Christmas current for her, has been known as a ‘keeper’.

The girlfriend, Linzy Boyd, from Belfast, took to the Fb DIY on a Price range group to disclose how her boyfriend reworked it in simply ‘4 hours’.

In these 4 hours he put up brick-like wallpaper, arrange a ladder fashion picture holder, and added in ending touches like fairy lights and a rug.

Whereas many stated her bed room seemed beautiful, others stated how fortunate she was for having such a ‘good’ boyfriend and that he was a ‘keeper’.

A person reworked his girlfriend’s bed room (left earlier than) with fairy lights and fairly bedding (proper after), in simply 4 hours as a Christmas current to his girlfriend 

The girlfriend, Linzy Boyd (pictured along with her boyfriend) from Belfast, took to the Fb DIY on a Price range group to disclose how her boyfriend reworked it in simply ‘4 hours’

Taking to the group she posted the images and stated: ‘My Christmas current! Boyfriend purchased every part and reworked my bed room all by himself within the area of 4 hours!’

She went on to disclose, on the publish which had over 3000 likes, that he spent simply £12.99 a sheet, of which he used three, for the brick-style wallpaper which is pasted on to the wall behind her mattress.

He additionally purchased a white ladder-style picture holder for £22.99, which he propped up in opposition to the wall, and adorned this and the mattress with fairy lights.   

He then added a lantern for £25.99, a fluffy white rug, which price him £39.99, subsequent to her mattress and in addition gray cushions. In complete, with out the price of the cushion, it price him simply over £130 kilos. 

She went on to disclose, on the publish which had over 3000 likes, that he spent simply £12.99 a sheet for the brick-style wallpaper which is pasted on to the wall behind her mattress

Whereas many stated her bed room seemed beautiful, others stated how fortunate she was for having such a ‘good’ boyfriend and that he was a ‘keeper’

These on the group went on to say how nice it seemed. With one saying: ‘Effectively executed your bed room is fabulous.’

Another person added: ‘Seems mint, fortunate you for having a superb bf, not many about now.’

Others stated how fortunate she was to have him, with many saying: ‘Undoubtedly a keeper.’

He additionally purchased a white ladder-style picture holder for £22.99, which he propped up in opposition to the wall, and adorned this and the mattress with fairy lights

One other stated: ‘Wonderful boyfriend you retain maintain of him you fortunate woman!….sooo fast query?….the place do you discover these males then?’ 

Whereas yet one more joked: ‘Does your boyfriend have a brother? That is the sort of effort I would like in my life’.

Different stated that she ought to marry him and yet one more cheekily stated: ‘The place did you get the boyfriend? lol’ 

Commercial

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment