Man who went on stabbing rampage near Paris shot dead by French police

French police safe an space in Villejuif close to Paris.Reuters

French police shot lifeless a person close to Paris on Friday after he went on a rampage with a knife in a park, killing one individual and wounding two extra, prosecutors stated.

Non secular paperwork together with a duplicate of the Koran had been discovered among the many man’s belongings, however there was no proof the person had been influenced by radical Islamists, a spokesman for prosecutors stated.

The attacker had a historical past of psychological sickness, had been admitted to hospital just a few months in the past, and was present process a course of psychiatric therapy, the spokesman stated.

The assault occurred within the city of Villejuif, about eight km (5 miles) south of central Paris. Police cordoned off the realm, and ambulances and police autos lined a highway approaching the park.

The assault comes because the French capital has been rocked by main assaults leading to mass casualties up to now 4 years.

The 2 injured victims had been being handled in close by hospitals, Laure Beccuau, the prosecutor whose workplace is dealing with the case, informed reporters.

“The suspect tried to attack other victims during his murderous spree, who were able to escape,” she stated.

Laurent Nunez, the deputy inside minister, visited the scene and stated the attacker seemingly would have damage extra folks if police had not shot him after they did. “It was an extremely courageous act,” Nunez stated of the police response.

The prosecutor’s spokesman stated the attacker, recognized solely as Nathan C., was born in 1997 in Lilas, a northeastern suburb of Paris.

One witness described listening to the attacker shout “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great,” through the knife assault within the park, based on the spokesman.

However he stated: “We don’t have evidence that would allow us to suppose there has been a radicalisation.” The person was not recognized to home intelligence companies and had no felony document, the spokesman stated.

In the course of the assault, the person first focused a girl. The lady’s partner intervened to guard her, and within the course of he was fatally stabbed. The lady was not gravely wounded, the spokesman stated.

Not an remoted incident

In October final yr, 4 folks had been stabbed to dying on the Paris police headquarters by Mickael Harpon, an IT specialist working for the police. Prosecutors stated that Harpon, who was shot lifeless by police, had come below the sway of radical Islamists.

Coordinated bombings and shootings by Islamist militants in November 2015 on the Bataclan theatre and different areas round Paris killed 130 folks within the deadliest assaults in France since World Warfare Two.