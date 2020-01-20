Man who went public with terminal cancer diagnosis dies

“Just stay tuned all……no big deal though.”

Mike Sloan’s final phrases on social media — posted by way of Twitter about 18 hours earlier than his demise — concluded a heartbreakingly frank and sometimes amusing dialog about his terminal most cancers.

The London, Ont., man’s battle ended Monday afternoon by way of a medically-assisted demise, in keeping with a tweet posted to his account by buddy, Bob Smith.

Mike Sloan handed peacefully at 1:25pm EST by way of MAID. He requested me (@bobsmith55) to let you recognize. I used to be with him on the finish, holding his hand. He thanks you all to your assist on this journey. His final phrases had been, “Tell Chub I love him.” — Mike Sloan (@mikelondoncan) January 20, 2020

“Mike Sloan passed peacefully at 1:25pm EST via MAID,” stated the tweet, posted about 4 minutes after his demise.

“I was with him at the end, holding his hand. He thanks you all for your support on this journey.”

His final phrases, the tweet stated, was a request to go on his like to Chub, his pet cat.

Sloan made public his battle with late-stage anaplastic thyroid carcinoma, a uncommon most cancers with a poor prognosis that he was identified with final February.

In a column printed within the Toronto Solar in Sept. 2019, Sloan stated he opted out of remedies like chemotherapy or radiation with the intention of not “being sick from the treatment in what was likely to be my last summer,” he wrote.

As summer season was autumn, his situation started to worsen.

“It feels like there is a huge, growing, hunk of mucus in my throat that I can’t clear,” he wrote, explaining this as an anticipated end result of his choice to not search therapy.

Sloan’s medically-assisted demise on Monday was the achievement of his want to die on his personal phrases.

“I don’t have a fear of dying. I can handle that,” he wrote.

“The notion of choking or struggling to breathe really horrifies me. I don’t want to choke to death.”

Followers of Sloan’s last months posted to social media witnessed a brutally sincere and sometimes humorous tackle his sickness.

A tweet on Friday lamented about whether or not a purple comforter ordered on Amazon would arrive earlier than his demise, and if it will matter if it didn’t.

My dumb concern: If I order this, I’ll die earlier than it is available in. My rational thought: Even when I did die earlier than it got here in, why wouldn’t it matter? https://t.co/LZHEdl4iRG — Mike Sloan (@mikelondoncan) January 17, 2020

A tweet posted the subsequent day confirmed Chub laying luxuriously throughout his model new comforter proudly displayed on Sloan’s mattress.

“Amazon delivers crimson red in a hurry!” he wrote.

On Dec. 18, he expressed concern over outliving the date inscribed upon a memorial boulder put in final 12 months in Lakefield Cemetery north of Peterborough.

Sloan, who turned 50 on Nov. 23, described the outpouring of affection and assist he’s acquired since going public as a ‘life-changing’ expertise.

“The hope and peace you’ve given me have penetrated my soul in such a powerful way. I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” he informed the Solar.

“Thank you, all of you, so much, for this phenomenal gift you’ve bestowed me as my life comes to a close.”

[email protected]

On Twitter: @bryanpassifiume