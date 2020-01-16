Man Who Works In Call Centre Says He Got Rs 3.5 Crore Tax Notice

The person was drawing Rs 5,000 a month when the alleged transaction occurred in 2011-12.

New Delhi:

A person from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, who presently works in name centre in Punjab, has stated that he bought the shock of his life when he acquired an Earnings Tax Division discover, asking him to pay Rs three.49 crore penalty for the alleged transactions of Rs 132 crore executed in 2011-12.

Ravi Gupta, who works an assistant supervisor with a Enterprise Course of Outsourcing (BPO) firm in Ludhiana, stated that within the discover issued final month, the I-T division requested him to clarify the transactions of Rs 132 crore made in a checking account opened in Mumbai utilizing his Everlasting Account Quantity (PAN).

Mr Gupta stated that in 2011-12 he labored at a BPO in Indore, drawing an annual wage of Rs 60,000.

He claimed that some fraudsters might need opened a checking account utilizing his PAN, however he had no clue about it.

“The I-T office in Gwalior issued the notice to me on December 17 (2019), in which it asked me to pay Rs 3.49 crore penalty by January 17. The notice came as a shock to me,” Mr Gupta stated on Thursday.

He stated that though he raised the difficulty with the Earnings Tax officers in Gwalior saying he was not conscious of the transaction, they weren’t able to budge.

Mr Gupta stated he then launched his personal “investigation” and was shocked to seek out that the Surat-based diamond firm operated from a spot in Mumbai, which was near the workplace of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and nephew Nirav Modi, each accused within the multi-crore Punjab Nationwide Financial institution (PNB) rip-off.

He stated he came upon that the transactions value Rs 132 crore had been carried out by a Surat-based diamond firm and the bogus checking account was closed after a number of transactions.

When requested why he didn’t lodge a criticism with the police on this connection to this point, Gupta stated the police in Gwalior and Ludhiana requested him to method their counterparts in Mumbai.

“But I am scared to go to Mumbai as the fraudsters, who opened the bank account using my PAN, might harm me,” he stated.

“An IT official has told me that if I fail to pay the penalty, the house I had purchased on loan will be attached and my salary will be diverted to the government treasury,” Mr Gupta stated.

When contacted, Earnings Tax division official in Gwalior, Narendra Kumar Sharma, refused to remark saying he was not authorised to talk on the difficulty.

