Man wounded by gunfire at Mississauga hotel

A person was shot exterior a Mississauga lodge early on Christmas Day however he’s anticipated to outlive.

Peel Regional Police responded to a name for the sound of gunshots on the Studio 6 lodge, close to Hurontario St. and Britannia Rd., simply earlier than 1 a.m.

“The victim was in the parking lot,” Const. Sarah Patten stated Wednesday. “He had been approached by unknown suspects and an altercation occurred and he suffered gunshot wounds.”

The person was transported to a Toronto hospital for therapy however his accidents will not be thought of life-threatening.

A number of empty shell casings have been reportedly seen scattered on the bottom close to a black Audi sedan that was riddled with bullet holes.

The investigation is ongoing.

[email protected]