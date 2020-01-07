Manchester City FC doctor, 36, ‘sent intimidating messages to his ex’

Dr Matthew Brown at a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service listening to in London yesterday

A Premier League soccer membership physician despatched intimidating textual content messages to his ex-girlfriend after she caught him illicitly prescribing himself with anti-anxiety medicine, a tribunal has heard.

Dr Matthew Brown, 36, had been dealing with an investigation after a tip off to the Normal Medical Council alleging he was falsely ordering Zopiclone tablets and anti-depressants in a affected person’s title.

However when he suspected his ex-partner was the supply of the criticism, Brown, who’s Manchester Metropolis FC’s lead physician, allegedly used WhatsApp to steer her to withdraw any statements she may need made in opposition to him.

In a collection of messages, Brown was mentioned to have warned her: ‘It’s essential kind it… You should not have finished what you probably did. Put the ultimate nail in my medical profession’.

He additionally threatened to inform the GMC in regards to the background to their breakup, it was claimed.

The incidents came about when Brown, who has labored at Metropolis since 2010, had issued prescriptions of Zopiclone, Citalopram and a Ventolin inhaler at Stepping Hill hospital in Stockport between June 2016 and June 2018 within the title of a affected person.

GMC lawyer Chloe Fairley mentioned: ‘A pharmacist working at Stepping Hill mentioned she met Dr Brown in that capability on quite a lot of events.

‘She additionally had a daughter in the identical class as Dr Brown. Throughout November 5, 2018, she was approached by Miss B, the ex companion of Dr Brown.

‘She was informed by Miss B that Dr Brown had been prescribing medicine for himself below any individual else’s title.

‘Miss B had sought the skilled recommendation of the pharmacist, who requested her for some proof of what was being alleged.

‘She was despatched photos of packing containers of medicine and he or she was informed the packing containers had been discovered on the dwelling Miss B shared with Dr Brown. These packing containers contained a distinct title on them to that of Dr Brown.

‘The packing containers relate to 3 particular dates, December 15, 2016 with a field of citalopram, March 13, 2017, regarding a field of Zopiclone and April 23, 2018, regarding Ventolin tablets.

‘In a witness assertion, a member of employees on the pharmacy mentioned the prescription was made out to Affected person A and contained the electrical signature of Dr Brown.

‘Additional investigation indicated that there had been additional events through which Dr Brown had prescriptions issued in respect of that affected person.

‘The next day the pharmacy wrote to Dr Brown stating that they had acquired an allegation from a 3rd celebration that he had been self-prescribing medicine and that his account with them was on maintain till additional investigation.

‘He responded to that by e mail, thanking the pharmacy for the knowledge however strenuously denying the allegation. He indicated he would contact the GMC about subsequent steps. The pharmacy then reported the matter to the GMC.

‘The pharmacy claimed they had been involved of a report about Dr Brown prescribing medicine to a Affected person A and indicated they knowledgeable Dr Brown in regards to the allegation.

‘There have been a collection of WhatsApp messages between Dr Brown and Miss B who was a possible witness within the GMC investigation.

‘Dr Brown contacted Miss B and indicated somebody informed him he was self prescribing antidepressants and he or she responded that she had not spoken to the GMC. He then replied: ‘Not an issue if you happen to did, simply want an e mail retracting any statements’.

‘There was additional dialog about who and the place it is come from. He mentioned: ‘It’s essential repair this’.

‘On November 28 he despatched her a WhatsApp message saying: ‘In case you did a fast e mail to withdraw the claims, that may be nice. It’s essential kind it. You should not have finished what you probably did’.

‘On February 11, 2019 within the WhatsApp messages, Miss B signifies the GMC contacted her. The dialog associated to a criticism about citalopram.

‘He says: ‘Do not point out that title to me. I would like to say the entire story to the GMC’. There may be some component of intimidation of Miss B as he threatened to inform the GMC in regards to the background to their breakup.

‘In one other message he says: ‘Simply reply to the GMC, put the ultimate nail in my medical profession’. There have been additional conversations about his well being.

‘On February 18, he despatched Miss B an additional message saying: ‘Simply to substantiate you are still going together with this. Both contact the GMC and withdraw it or it continues. If it continues, please by no means contact me once more’.

‘GMC have tried to contact Affected person A however no one of that title lives on the tackle offered. In his response to the GMC Dr Brown mentioned he was prescribing medicine in another person’s title and described it was silly.

‘He mentioned within the messages he was making an attempt to determine who made the allegation and the explanation behind it. The physician contends that the zopiclone was for Affected person A.’

Brown, from Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, admits issuing ‘a number of medicines’ within the title of Affected person A for his personal use and to expenses intimidating Miss B and discouraging her from helping with an investigation. His misconduct listening to continues.

In 2017 Brown took accountability for ‘admin errors’ following a 2016 investigation into Metropolis for breaching Soccer Affiliation anti-doping guidelines which dictates that each one golf equipment should consistently give discover on the situation of their gamers.

They occurred when supervisor Pep Guardiola failed to tell the FA of an additional coaching session in July, a first-team participant missed a take a look at in September as a result of he had not up to date his tackle and 6 reserve gamers missed checks in December as a result of that they had been given the break day at late discover. The membership had been fined £35,000.