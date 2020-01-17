Manchester mayor criticises Eminem for controversial lyrics about arena attack

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has criticised Eminem after he made gentle of the Manchester Enviornment bombing on his new album.

The rap icon shocked followers this morning (January 17) by releasing ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, which options collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak and the late Juice WRLD.

However on ‘Unaccomodating’, which options Younger M.A, he features a controversial reference to the 2017 assault, which noticed 22 folks lose their lives when a suicide bomber focused followers as they left an Ariana Grande live performance in Manchester.

“I’m considering yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the sport/Like I’m outdoors of an Ariana Grande live performance ready,” Eminem raps on the observe.

Inside hours of the album’s arrival, the rapper confronted a collection of backlash, together with from the town’s mayor.

Andy Burnham instructed the BBC: “This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected.”

The Detroit rapper additionally got here beneath hearth on social media. Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett died within the assault, mentioned of the observe: “Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities.”

Okay, I simply watched the 11 min clip. Seems like he’s piggybacking on the celebrity of Ariana grande and Justin bieber and says distasteful issues about different celebrities. Not intelligent. Completely pointless. And earlier than all Eminem followers pounce on me, I’m not and won’t have interaction. https://t.co/fE9MbepeqN — Figen Murray (@FigenMurray) January 17, 2020

“I am disgusted how did he or his team think this was okay? he’s trash,” one consumer wrote.

One other mentioned: “The fact that Eminem made a joke about the Manchester attack in his song makes me sick. he can’t get out of this one. He fully said her name and can’t deny it at all. disgusting. how insensitive do u have to be to say something like this.”

However others identified Eminem’s famend type for controversial lyrics – having beforehand referenced 9/11 on 50 Cent’s ‘Patiently Waiting’.

One wrote: “Seeing Eminem all over the trending page for some lyrics. Specifically the Manchester bombing and let me just say……his name is slim shady and he’s been doing that shit for 20 plus years. Quit being a sensitive prick and just listen to the god damn music bruh.”

His followers additionally identified that the rapper supported a 2017 marketing campaign that raised £2 million for victims of the assault.