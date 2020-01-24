Manchester terror ‘hero’ returned to prison for breaching release terms

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Revealed: 19:43 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:00 EST, 23 January 2020

A homeless man jailed for stealing from victims of the Manchester Enviornment terror assault is again in jail after breaching the situations of his early launch.

Chris Parker was hailed a hero within the aftermath of the atrocity, with strangers donating greater than £50,00zero to get him off the streets after he claimed he ran contained in the venue to assist instantly after the blast.

However in actuality he was a heartless thief who stole from the stricken and determined and, in 2018, he was jailed for 4 years and three months.

Chris Parker was hailed a hero within the aftermath of the atrocity, with strangers donating greater than £50,00zero to get him off the streets after he claimed he ran contained in the venue to assist instantly after the blast

He was launched on licence about half method via his sentence however on January eight police made a public enchantment to the general public to assist monitor him down, saying he had breached the phrases of his launch.

He has now been tracked down and officers on the Ministry of Justice confirmed that Parker is now again in custody.

CCTV recovered by police confirmed Parker wandering across the lobby space of the Enviornment amid the dying and injured earlier than wanting via baggage.

He was arrested, and in January 2018 admitted to stealing a handbag belonging to Pauline Healey, whose 14-year-old granddaughter Sorrell Leczkowski was killed within the atrocity.

The then 33-year-old additionally stole an iPhone from an adolescent who can’t be named for authorized causes and took images of the wounded.

Prosecutors mentioned that Parker did present ‘some restricted help’ to the injured, however Manchester Crown Court docket heard he ‘equally’ took the chance to steal from folks.

As emergency providers helped these wounded within the Manchester Terror assault of Could 2017, Parker stole financial institution playing cards and cell phones from the lifeless and injured

Police issued an enchantment on January eight to trace down Parker after he breached the situations of his early launch from a four-year jail time period

In addition to admitting two counts of theft, he additionally pleaded responsible to at least one depend of fraud, after utilizing Mrs Healey’s stolen financial institution card in a McDonald’s in Manchester between Could 23 and Could 26 – days after the assault that claimed the lives of 22 folks.

Following his look in courtroom, a GoFundMe web page launched to to assist him was shut down and the hundreds of people that donated have been capable of request a refund.

Earlier this month, GMP appealed to the general public to assist find Parker, saying he had breached the phrases of his launch.

The power refused to substantiate that he had been recalled to jail.

Nevertheless, a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice mentioned he was now again in custody.