Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escapes unharmed after crashing his Lamborghini

January 20, 2020
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escapes unhurt after crashing his £170,000 Lamborghini close to membership's Carrington coaching base

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has escaped unhurt after crashing his automotive in Carrington on Monday.

United’s No 2 goalkeeper was pictured standing beside his smashed up Lamborghini, price £170,000, close to the membership’s coaching floor.

Romero, an Argentina worldwide, is believed to have purchased the automotive again in 2017.  

