Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escapes unharmed after crashing his Lamborghini

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escapes unhurt after crashing his £170,000 Lamborghini close to membership’s Carrington coaching base
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has escaped unhurt after crashing his automotive in Carrington on Monday.
United’s No 2 goalkeeper was pictured standing beside his smashed up Lamborghini, price £170,000, close to the membership’s coaching floor.
Romero, an Argentina worldwide, is believed to have purchased the automotive again in 2017.
