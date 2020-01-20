Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escapes unharmed after crashing his Lamborghini

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline

Revealed: 06:24 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:32 EST, 20 January 2020

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has escaped unhurt after crashing his automotive in Carrington on Monday.

United’s No 2 goalkeeper was pictured standing beside his smashed up Lamborghini, price £170,000, close to the membership’s coaching floor.

Romero, an Argentina worldwide, is believed to have purchased the automotive again in 2017.

