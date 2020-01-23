Manchester United Suffer Fresh Woe, Tottenham Boost Top Four Bid

Manchester United have been labelled an “embarrassment” as stress mounted on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Burnley’s shock 2-Zero victory, whereas Tottenham boosted their prime 4 prospects with a 2-1 win over Norwich on Wednesday. Solskjaer’s aspect suffered a 3rd defeat of their final 4 Premier League video games to place the United boss’ job safety again underneath the microscope. Burnley’s first top-flight win at Previous Trafford since 1962, secured by Chris Wooden’s 39th minute opener and a Jay Rodriguez thunderbolt after the break, uncovered the issues in a lacklustre United aspect who’ve made their worst begin to a season since 1989-90.

Nearly all of Previous Trafford was on its toes when chants of “stand up if you hate Glazers” echoed across the floor in reference to United’s homeowners.

Government vice-chairman Ed Woodward was additionally subjected to many different abusive chants, whereas these few followers who remained within the stadium booed Solskjaer and his gamers at full-time.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand, a Premier League and Champions League winner with the membership, slammed the efficiency and known as for the US-based Glazer household to take motion to cease the rot.

“I can’t defend this,” Ferdinand informed BT Sport. “These younger youngsters now in faculties across the nation, they don’t seem to be going to be carrying Manchester United shirts.

“Followers are strolling out after 84 minutes! It is a humiliation. Individuals on the prime must look and see this and make adjustments, put a plan in place that individuals can sit there and see the place we’re going now. I do not see it.”

Fifth positioned United are six factors behind fourth positioned Chelsea as they battle to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League by way of a prime 4 end.

Solskjaer admitted United had solely themselves in charge, however he claimed the kids in his aspect deserved some endurance.

“The boys have given the whole lot they have. They’re experiencing this era for the primary time of their lives, a few of them,” he stated.

“It’s totally troublesome for them. The expectations of this membership as properly are excessive, and a few of them have performed 10, 12 or 15 video games and it is not straightforward for them.

“After all I’ll again them. I’ll be right here to assist them get by this. Once you’re at Man United there’s all the time going to be criticism.

“We won’t do something however maintain our arms up and say ‘this is not ok for this membership’. After all we’re dissatisfied within the factors tally and performances, we’re nonetheless fifth within the desk.”

Tottenham wanted a late winner from Son Heung-min to snap a four-game winless streak within the league and breathe new life into their push for a top-four spot.

Alli ends Spurs drought

Dele Alli’s opener had ended a three-game run with out even scoring within the league for sixth positioned Spurs earlier than Teemu Pukki’s penalty 20 minutes from time for bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

South Korea ahead Son’s stooping header 11 minutes from time hauled Jose Mourinho’s males inside six factors of Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Ayoze Perez scored twice as third positioned Leicester ended their two-match winless league run with a Four-1 victory over West Ham that was marred by an harm to their main scorer Jamie Vardy.

Vardy limped off simply earlier than half-time on the King Energy Stadium together with his aspect 1-Zero forward due to Harvey Barnes’ 24th-minute opener, with the winger then establishing Ricardo Pereira to fireplace house the second in added time.

5 minutes after the interval, Wilfred Ndidi was adjudged to have bundled Sebastien Haller over within the space and Mark Noble scored from the penalty spot.

Nonetheless, Leicester earned a debatable penalty of their very own when Kelechi Iheanacho was deemed to have been introduced down by Angelo Ogbonna and Perez made no mistake from 12 yards.

The previous Newcastle participant then swept house his aspect’s fourth objective to elevate them again inside three factors of second-placed Manchester Metropolis.

Requested about Vardy, Leicester supervisor Brendan Rodgers stated: “Hopefully over the following couple of days it is going to ease off and he might be match.”