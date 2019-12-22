Manchester United Suffer Humiliating 0-2 Defeat Against Watford

Manchester United collapsed to a humiliating Zero-2 defeat in opposition to Premier League backside aspect Watford on Sunday after a David de Gea howler, bringing their latest revival to a shuddering halt. Not even the returning Paul Pogba, on as a second-half substitute, may save his misfiring group, who once more struggled to impose themselves in opposition to one of many league’s lesser lights. The important thing second within the match got here within the 50th minute when De Gea by some means allowed a tame, spinning effort from Ismaila Sarr to creep by his fingers and in on the close to submit.

Watford doubled their lead 4 minutes later when Troy Deeney fired dwelling from the penalty spot after the in any other case spectacular Aaron Wan-Bissaka introduced down Sarr with a misjudged sliding deal with.

Nigel Pearson coaxed a battling efficiency from Watford in his first dwelling sport in cost and so they deservedly received simply their second league match of the season to present themselves hope of survival.

There was no trace of the drama to come back in a largely uneventful first half.

Anthony Martial scuffed a shot broad as United, backed by vocal away assist, loved the majority of early possession whereas Watford appeared a risk after they got here ahead.

The house aspect had the ball within the web, however the aim was dominated out for a foul on De Gea.

Manchester United continued to probe, searching for openings in opposition to an organised Watford group however struggled to search out the attacking risk that they had confirmed in latest wins in opposition to Tottenham and Manchester Metropolis.

They appeared sure to take the lead within the 34th minute Jesse Lingard was clear by on aim however the midfielder’s chip landed on the roof of Ben Foster’s web.

In direction of the top of the primary half Watford loved a sustained spell of possession however the groups went in at Zero-Zero.

However the sport slipped from United’s grasp early within the second half.

Will Hughes despatched a free kick into the realm and the ball fell to Sarr, who didn’t hit it cleanly however by some means the ball wriggled by De Gea’s gloves.

United didn’t correctly get better earlier than Wan-Bissaka’s foul enabled Deeney to make it 2-Zero from the penalty spot.

Solskjaer threw on Mason Greenwood, Pogba and Juan Mata in a determined seek for some inspiration.

Harry Maguire headed straight at Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and Foster then palmed away a Pogba shot.

However they might not discover a approach by and can head north for Christmas in low spirits.

United have notched up some memorable outcomes in opposition to the normal high golf equipment this season, beating Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester Metropolis and drawing in opposition to Liverpool.

However they’ve struggled badly in opposition to among the sides decrease down the desk and this end result could possibly be doubtlessly deadly of their bid for a top-four spot.

The win for Watford lifts them to 12 factors, degree with 19th-placed Norwich, however nonetheless six factors from security.