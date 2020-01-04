Mandatory training, experience now required for ride share drivers

Minimal coaching and driving expertise necessities at the moment are in place for Toronto’s vehicle-for-hire drivers, together with rideshare operators.

Taking impact on Jan. 1, a bylaw requires drivers of taxis, limousines and personal corporations resembling Lyft and Uber to have at the very least three years of expertise behind the wheel, and attend accredited driver-training packages as a situation of licence renewal.

Beforehand, drivers solely wanted one 12 months of driving expertise.

Subjects lined in such programs, says town, embrace driving in city settings, accessibility, and anti-racism, range and sensitivity coaching.

New drivers should be capable to show coaching as of June 1, and currently-licenced operators should present proof by the top of the 12 months.

Drivers may also be required to publish notices instructing passengers to look at for bikes when exiting in addition to publish indicators if safety cameras are in use — and ship notices saying the identical by way of their apps.

Additionally new within the bylaw is a fund meant to offset the price of offering wheelchair-accessible automobiles, with cash coming from business operators who don’t present accessible choices.

