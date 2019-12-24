MANDEL: Alleged drunk driver remains where he should be — behind bars

A Christmas spent behind bars.

There may very well be no extra applicable place this vacation season for a person accused of driving drunk and killing two worldwide college students who have been merely strolling on the sidewalk on the night of Dec. 22.

Two households half a world away have been robbed of their kids — younger males simply 19-years-old — who’d left behind their homelands and family members to review at Centennial Faculty, solely to be reduce down by somebody allegedly drunk behind the wheel.

Toronto Police say a driver was rushing east on Progress Ave. in Scarborough when he misplaced management.

His 2014 Mazda jumped the curb, struck a guard rail and mowed down three pedestrians.

Wei Jie Zhu Li of China and Damir Kussain of Kazakhstan died of their accidents.

Li’s 20-year-old brother, Jun Je Zhu Li, was additionally taken to hospital however is predicted to outlive.

Michael Johnson, 40, of Pickering was arrested on the scene and faces 9 prices, together with two counts of impaired driving inflicting demise.

His distraught spouse and household have been hoping he’d be residence for the vacations. As a substitute, a choose has made the bizarre determination of maintaining Johnson in custody.



Tire tracks on the sidewalk on Progress Ave. the place three younger males have been struck by an alleged drunk driver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Two of the pedestrians have been killed.

Ernest Doroszuk / Toronto Solar

A justice of the peace or a choose can solely deny affordable bail if the Crown proves there’s a simply trigger why the accused shouldn’t be launched.

Prosecutors could argue three potential causes — or grounds — to justify maintaining somebody in jail whereas awaiting trial: the first floor is that the accused is a flight danger, the secondary is that he poses a hazard to the general public.

It was unlikely the Crown may show both on this case.

Whereas Johnson’s bail listening to and the choose’s causes are coated underneath the same old publication ban, we all know this a lot: his launch was denied on the rarer, “tertiary” floor: an accused could also be detained “if the detention is necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice.”

The choose will need to have correctly acknowledged that our neighborhood — or because the Court docket of Enchantment has termed them, “the ordinary, reasonable, fair-minded members of society” — could be outraged if the accused killer of two individuals could be out of custody inside 24 hours of this horrific incident.

Our tolerance for such crimes has reached an finish.

Not yet one more.

After the three Neville-Lake kids and their grandfather have been killed by a drunk Marco Muzzo in 2015, we’re not ready to make any extra allowances for many who would drink and nonetheless get behind the wheel of their automotive.

Yearly individuals wreck the lives of numerous others..and their very own, by doing one thing silly, egocentric and completely preventable. Life is sufficient of a crapshoot with out getting behind the wheel of a automotive drunk. Simply cease it already. — Supt. Sean McKenna (@Supt1384) December 23, 2019

Peel Regional Police Supt. Sean McKenna stated it finest when he took to Twitter: “Every year people ruin the lives of countless others … and their own, by doing something stupid, selfish and totally preventable. Life is enough of a crapshoot without getting behind the wheel of a car drunk. Just stop it already.”

How rather more messaging does it take? How handy do alternate options to driving impaired do there need to be? Significantly, what number of harmless individuals should die?

Sufficient is sufficient.

The choose did the suitable factor. He’ll get flak for it — there will probably be many authorized minds of the defence bar who will argue that there was not sufficient to warrant the locking away of a person who’s presumed harmless.

Little question Cleary’s determination will probably be appealed to the Ontario Superior Court docket.

However within the meantime, let the detention of an alleged impaired killer be yet one more warning cry to those that nonetheless refuse to get the message: for all our sakes, and yours as properly, don’t drink and drive.

Johnson is scheduled to subsequent seem in court docket by video on Jan. three.

