MANDEL: Cop killer Clinton Gayle loses appeal, parole denied

Cop killer Clinton Gayle gained’t be jetting off to Jamaica anytime quickly.

The cold-hearted killer of Toronto Police Const. Todd Baylis has misplaced his enchantment of final summer time’s parole board choice that denied his launch after serving 25 years for first-degree homicide.

Now 50, Gayle wished to be deported again to his native Jamaica the place he would have been nearly freed from any supervision. As a substitute, he’ll proceed serving his life sentence in a medium safety jail in British Columbia.

“The Appeal Division finds that you have not raised any grounds that would cause it to intervene in the Board’s decision to deny your day and full parole,” reads the choice obtained by the Toronto Solar. “The Board reasonably considered that the aggravating factors of your case outweigh your mitigating factors.”

The convicted killer argued the parole board was biased in opposition to him as a result of one of many two members on the panel was a former 30-year police officer. He additionally claimed their conclusions had been unreasonable, together with that he required intense supervision in Jamaica and that he lacked empathy and sincerity.

It’s not onerous to know why they doubted him: Gayle spent 25 years insisting that he’d fired in self-defence solely to immediately admit at his parole listening to that he’d “panicked” and was the primary to shoot.



Const. Todd Baylis is eternally honoured on a monument to fallen law enforcement officials exterior the C.O. Bick School. (Solar information)

Gayle was a convicted crack seller below a deportation order when he was stopped in a public housing constructing on Trethewey Dr. by Baylis and his associate, Const. Michael Leone, throughout a routine patrol.

“What’s up?” requested Baylis, 25.

“You punched him, driving him back into his partner,” recounts the parole choice final 12 months. “In a stairwell, the officers and also you struggled and also you eliminated some outer clothes. You had a handgun in your pocket however the officers didn’t see it. In line with file info, you had been assaulting the officers and Leone sprayed you with pepper spray, but it surely had no impact.

“You fled up a stairwell and thru a door, with the officers in pursuit. As you and the officers crashed by way of a door, you pulled out your gun and shot Leone in his shoulder and again as he tried to dive out of the best way.

“You then shot Baylis in his head at very shut vary, estimated to be not more than six inches. Leone then managed to shoot you. File info signifies your gun jammed after two pictures.”

It was an execution. Baylis by no means even had an opportunity to take away his gun from the holster.

Now 25 years later, Gayle has been free from medicine since 2009, works within the jail library and is taken into account a well mannered inmate with a low danger to reoffend. His case administration group and psychologist really useful he get day parole.

However Gayle’s deportation order implies that he’d be placed on a airplane again to Jamaica inside 48 hours of any launch. So granting him day parole would primarily assure his freedom.

Properly, the parole board wasn’t ready to do this simply but.

In denying his launch, they discovered that whereas Gayle stated the “right things” he confirmed no emotion, even whereas listening to the household’s heartbreaking sufferer affect statements.



Toronto Solar frontpage for Wednesday, June 22, 1994. `HE SERVED US WELL.’ Const. Todd Baylis 1969-1994.

“Notable among the concerns,” the parole board famous, “are the recent nature of your admission that you were not acting in self-defence and you fired the first shot, gnawing concerns regarding the sincerity of your statements of remorse which calls into question your level of empathy, the theoretical nature of your insight and the inadequacy of your release plan.”

Additionally problematic was Gayle’s “decision to cross boundaries and compromise a (female) staff member in 2016.” That “inappropriate relationship” had him bumped again to most safety for a 12 months.

The enchantment division discovered the board’s considerations had been cheap. It additionally rejected Gayle’s declare that having a former police officer on his parole board panel meant he couldn’t get a good listening to.

“The Appeal Division finds that the Board member conducted the hearing in a respectful and fair manner and that the Board’s decision does not demonstrate bias.”

As a substitute, it demonstrates that they acknowledged the killer of a younger, harmless police officer isn’t able to be let out.

And so Gayle’s likelihood at a brand new life within the sunny climes of Jamaica should wait.

