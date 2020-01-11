MANDEL: Ex-pastor convicted of killing pregnant wife gets bail

Former pastor and convicted killer Philip Grandine has been granted bail and launched simply days after he was sentenced to 15 years in jail for manslaughter within the drowning loss of life of his pregnant spouse.

And so the household of Karissa Grandine should proceed its lengthy watch for justice.

“The pain and suffering that the family and close friends have endured is unbearable in losing such a precious human being,” says household spokesman Cliff McDowell. “To add insult to injury that there could be a third trial demonstrates public interest is not a factor in this case.”

To get bail, Grandine glad Ontario’s highest courtroom that his grounds of attraction have been “not frivolous,” he wasn’t a flight danger and his detention wasn’t vital within the public curiosity.

In a choice launched Friday afternoon, Justice Benjamin Zarnett acknowledged the seriousness of Grandine’s crime: Karissa was 20 weeks pregnant when she drowned within the bathtub of the couple’s house in October 2011 and blood exams revealed the drug lorazepam in her system — a sedative she’d by no means been prescribed.



Anna Karissa Grandine.

In sentencing him Tuesday, Justice Faye McWatt discovered Grandine had sedated his spouse so he may proceed cavorting along with his mistress and accessing porn with out her interference.

“His behaviour was diabolical and violent. It was planned and premeditated and took place not just on the night of her death, but days before when he experimented with the drug on her,” McWatt stated in her 11-page ruling.

“Just before her death, he allowed her to enter the bath waters knowing she was seriously affected by the drug.”

She concluded, “Grandine’s behaviour falls closer to almost murder than to anything on the other end of the spectrum of manslaughter cases.”

With credit score for pre-trial custody and strict home arrest, Grandine had just below 12 years to serve when he was taken away in handcuffs.

Inside hours, his lawyer Michael Lacy was in courtroom making use of for bail pending his attraction, insisting they’d a powerful case. Karissa’s household was there, shattered that Grandine was nonetheless preventing — and forcing them to relive the tragedy as soon as once more.

In the meantime, Grandine has spent many of the final eight years free on bail regardless of being convicted twice now of manslaughter.

Initially charged with first-degree homicide, a jury convicted him of manslaughter in 2014. He appealed and a retrial on manslaughter alone was ordered after Courtroom of Attraction discovered the decide erred in responding to a juror’s query.

A second jury shortly discovered him responsible of manslaughter once more final yr. Now he’s interesting as soon as extra, arguing the trial decide dedicated a severe authorized error and he ought to be freed whereas he waits for the attraction to be heard.

The Crown urged Zarnett to disclaim his launch, saying bail would offend public confidence within the administration of justice.

After a number of days of consideration, the decide launched his stunning ruling. He discovered Grandine’s floor of attraction is “not frivolous” and there’s no flight danger or public security considerations.

And in balancing whether or not the general public could be extra all for having Grandine start serving his sentence in comparison with reviewing it to make sure it was a simply outcome, the decide got here out on the aspect of “reviewability” quite than “enforceability.”

Grandine’s lawyer Michael Lacy applauded the choice.

“Although this is a tragic and difficult case especially for the loved ones of the deceased, Justice Zarnett carefully considered the relevant legal principles that govern bail pending appeal applications and appropriately applied the relevant legal test,” Lacy stated.

Not surprisingly, McDowell says Karissa’s family members really feel in a different way.

“This is a sad day for the family and for our legal system,” he stated.

