MANDEL: What a year for Toronto — highs and lows of 2019

What a yr to be a Toronto sports activities fan.

From following the heart-stopping Toronto Raptors to the emergence of tennis queen Bianca Andreescu, we confess to nonetheless basking within the afterglow of victory.

If solely the yr was all enjoyable and video games.

However 2019 was additionally a yr of accelerating gun violence within the metropolis — although the homicide price was mercifully decrease than 2018 — and the place simply strolling proved harmful with 40 pedestrians killed, with every week nonetheless remaining.

It was a yr that noticed us shuddering on the chilling video confession of alleged mass assassin Alek Minassian and applauding the life sentence of serial killer Bruce McArthur.

A yr the place we managed to outlive a federal election marketing campaign solely to face the probability of getting to undergo all of it once more within the close to future.

And the place college students at Toronto public colleges received the precise to put on crop tops and spaghetti straps.

Let’s look again on the highs and lows of the yr that was.

THE HIGHS

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS: The four-bounce, buzzer beater, Drake’s courtroom facet antics, the win, the euphoric, ridiculously deliberate, crushingly claustrophobic victory parade and rally that drew two million followers, Plant Man and his kawh-actus, the pretend Kawhi signing autographs, the unforgettable “fun guy” snicker — what a excessive we are going to always remember.



Kawhi Leonard watches as his buzzer-beater seals the Raptors' Sport 7 win over the 76ers within the playoffs final Could.

GO BIG OR GO HOME: Who ever mentioned good issues are available small packages? Members of the profitable 2019 finals Raptors workforce — Drake and tremendous fan Nav Bhatia acquired variations as properly — acquired a $10,000 hunk of glitz designed by Kyle Lowry containing greater than 640 diamonds and 16 rubies, the NBA’s largest-ever championship ring. Followers on the ring ceremony acquired replicas of steel and plastic and had been quickly on Kijiji attempting to hawk them for as much as $600.



A detailed-up view of the Raptors' championship ring.

SHE’S GOT GAME: Mississauga teen phenom Bianca Andreescu made historical past as the primary Canadian Grand Slam champion together with her US Open win over idol Serena Williams. She netted not solely a shout out from Drake, however a rally in Mississauga, a road named in her honour and a slew of awards together with the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the yr.



Bianca Andreescu of Canada kisses the championship trophy in the course of the trophy presentation ceremony after profitable the Ladies’s Singles closing in opposition to Serena Williams on day 13 of the 2019 US Open on the USTA Billie Jean King Nationwide Tennis Middle on Sept. 7, 2019 in New York Metropolis. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Pictures)

DRAGON SLAYER: Jody Wilson-Raybould wouldn’t play the sport. By remaining true to her ethics, the previous Liberal justice minister refused to bend to strain by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and grant SNC-Lavalin the immunity from prosecution the Quebec engineering big was looking for. She misplaced her cupboard job, however got here roaring again as an impartial — all whereas her damning story value Trudeau his right-hand man, Gerald Butts, and possibly his majority within the October election. In the meantime SNC- Lavalin pleaded responsible to a cost of fraud over $5,000 and paid a $280-million penalty associated to work the corporate did in Libya.

THE SIX IS NUMBER ONE: Toronto is called one in every of Nationwide Geographic’s prime locations to go to in 2019, Oprah Journal ranks us among the many world’s greatest winter getaways and the Economist Intelligence Unit says we’re within the prime 10 most habitable cities on the planet. It’s all nice till you attempt to afford someplace to reside. Within the persevering with loopy tales from Toronto’s insane actual property market, a storage went up on the market close to The Danforth for $599,000 on a thin lot 20 toes by 100 toes.



The CN Tower is framed by condominium buildings off of Fort York Blvd., west of Spadina Ave. in Toronto, Ont. on Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019.

AYESHA, GET YOUR LEARN ON, GIRL: Taylor Swift despatched $6,386.47 to assist pay her tuition after Mississauga fan Ayesha Khurram posted on Tumblr in August about her struggles paying her fall tuition at College of Waterloo. In different brushes with movie star information, Leslieville’s Grinder Espresso managed to lure star Tom Hanks throughout this yr’s TIFF, simply as their marketing campaign received a go to in 2018 from Ryan Reynolds. However all of the star buzz wasn’t sufficient to maintain the java flowing — they closed in October.



Actor Tom Hanks arrives for the premiere of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" in the course of the 2019 Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition Day three on September 7, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario.

IT’S GETTING HOT IN HERE: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is mocked by probably the most highly effective man on the planet — so clearly she’s doing one thing proper. Named Time Journal’s 2019 Particular person of the 12 months, the teenager with autism spectrum dysfunction impressed protests all over the world to demand governments cope with local weather change, together with the biggest rallies of its form in Canada.



This handout picture courtesy of Time exhibits the Time particular person of the 12 months December 23/December 30, 2019 cowl with Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen who grew to become the voice of conscience for a era dealing with the local weather change emergency.

BUDDING ECONOMY: Retail hashish grew to become authorized this yr and the primary brick and mortar pot retailers had been opened as of April Idiot’s Day by the fortunate few who had received the lottery.



Folks line as much as go to the Hunny Pot marijuana store because it opens on Queen St. W. in Toronto on April 1, 2019 in Toronto.

GOOD RIDDANCE: Toronto noticed two horrific homicide instances finish in responsible pleas, sparing us all from the excruciating ordeal of what would have been the ugly trials: Serial killer Bruce McArthur pleaded responsible to slaying eight males from the Homosexual Village, a killing spree that shamefully went uninvestigated for nearly a decade. Regardless of the a number of murders, he’ll nonetheless be eligible for parole in 25 years. Neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji was despatched away for all times for the second-degree homicide and dismemberment of Dr. Elana Fric, his spouse and mom of his three kids who had lastly served him with divorce papers two days earlier. Shamji, 43, is eligible for launch in 11 years.



Serial killer Bruce McArthur.



Mohammed Shamji is pictured on this undated handout picture.

THE LOWS

UNDER THE GUN: Each day brings no less than yet one more capturing, with not even the Raptors parade day escaping the violence. Toronto noticed extra gunplay in 2019 than ever earlier than with even the highways being became capturing galleries. As of Dec. 23, we’d had 471 shootings in comparison with final yr’s 413. However the variety of victims is much more alarming: 736 thus far in 2019 in comparison with 592 at the moment final yr.

WHAT WERE THEY SMOKING: How are you going to lose cash promoting weed? The Ontario authorities managed to just do that — since legalization, the province’s hashish enterprise reported it had misplaced $42 million.



Ontario Cannibis Retailer brand.

GETTING AWAY SCOTCH FREE: Ontario taxpayers are on the hook after brazen booze bandits continued to raid LCBO places with impunity to the tune of no less than $6 million a yr.



One of many many LCBO thefts that occurred in 2019.

CROSS COUNTRY MANHUNT: Everybody was consumed this previous summer time with the seek for homicide suspects Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18. Their our bodies finally present in August in northern Manitoba, the pair left behind movies wherein they confessed to the murders of three folks in northern British Columbia earlier than capturing themselves in a suicide pact.



Kam McLeod, left, and Bryer Schmegelsky are seen on this undated mixture handout picture offered by the RCMP.

SH-T SHOW: In one of many oddest and most disgusting crimes of the yr, a person is finally arrested for allegedly dumping feces on 5 unsuspecting strangers at universities all through town.



Investigators need assistance figuring out this man, who's suspected of tossing a bucket of feces in two college libraries.

CAN YOU SAY TWO-FACED HYPOCRITE IN BOTH OFFICIAL LANGUAGES? For somebody who’s made a profession out of his being a champion of variety, sanctimonious Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is revealed to have worn black and brown face so many instances that he’s misplaced rely. He blames his white privilege and regardless of the scandal, Trudeau wins each single seat in Toronto and lives on to type a minority authorities.



A photograph of Justin Trudeau at West Level Gray Academy's 2001 "Arabian Nights" gala revealed within the college's ViewPoints e-newsletter that April.

FAUX SHADE OF GREEN or HYPOCRITE TAKE 2: On a far much less grievous be aware, Inexperienced Celebration chief Elizabeth Could is slammed after her marketing campaign employees photoshop a reusable mug and straw to exchange the non-eco pleasant one in her hand.



This model of the picture that was posted to the Inexperienced Celebration web site exhibits Elizabeth Could holding a reusable cup with a steel straw that had been Photoshopped in.

SCHEER LOSER: It was his election to win — particularly with Trudeay’s blackface scandal — however Conservative Celebration chief Andrew Scheer simply couldn’t do it. Wouldn’t it actually have harm to attend a Satisfaction Parade? Regardless of his declare to hold on, the knives had been out and he’ll quickly be on the lookout for a brand new job.



Conservative chief Andrew Scheer speaks at a information convention the day after he misplaced the federal election to Justin Trudeau in Regina, Oct. 22, 2019.

TURBULENT SKIES – A lot for Air Canada being named Greatest Airline in North America. Passenger Tiffani O’Brien fell asleep on her flight from Quebec Metropolis solely to get up in Toronto deserted on an Air Canada airplane that was empty and pitch black. An Irish passenger says she was humiliated and compelled to take a seat in her personal urine for seven hours throughout a flight to Toronto when the crew refused to permit her to make use of the toilet.



Two Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX eight aircrafts are seen on the bottom as Air Canada Embraer plane flies within the background at Toronto Pearson Worldwide Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019.

CHAIR GIRL CRASHES TO EARTH: Insta sensation Marcella Zoia, whose idiotic chair tossing off a 45th-floor condominium balcony went viral, pleads responsible to mischief inflicting hazard to life. The 20-year-old ever-posing Instagrammer is taking a look at six months in a spot the place duckface selfies are verboten.



Marcella Zoia is proven in a handout from the Toronto Police Service tossing a chair off the balcony of a downtown Toronto highrise.

GRAPES PAST EXPIRY DATE: Ever bombastic octogenarian Don Cherry lastly goes too far. His xenophobic tirade about “you people” will get him turfed from Coaches’ Nook, his hockey pulpit for greater than 4 many years, whereas a protest rally outdoors Sportnet attracts solely about 20 folks.



Portraits of Don Cherry after being fired by Sportsnet on Tuesday November 12, 2019.

TEFLON DON, CHAPTER 1095: Geez, what does it take to carry down the invincible orange clown? President Donald Trump is impeached by the Home of Representatives by the top of the yr on simply one of many many scandals that has engulfed his reign, however his lapdogs within the Senate will guarantee his autocratic rule continues.



President Donald Trump reacts whereas talking throughout a marketing campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, December 18, 2019.

THERE GOES THE NEIGHBOURHOOD: Google Canada has some ‘splaining to do when a seek for the jap burb comes up with a photograph of a partially-collapsed home. After protests by many — together with Toronto mayor John Tory — Google eliminated the picture and launched right into a thread of tweets gushing about all that’s good about Scarberia. Not all is developing roses within the borough, although. A Scarborough home-owner made information this yr when her try and beautify her garden with synthetic turf had her threatened with a $1,400 bylaw infraction.



An outline of Scarborough, Ont., on Google depicts an unflattering image of a smashed home. That image has since been deleted.

THE PETTY AND THE SELFISH: Each Amber Alert for a lacking baby this yr appeared to end in a flood of cranky calls to 911. When the alert went out for lacking Riya Rajkumar, who tragically was later discovered murdered by her father, folks known as Peel Regional Police to complain the message had interrupted the Leafs sport. Greater than 114,000 Ontarians have signed a petition to nice these self-absorbed morons whereas Hamilton police went one additional by charging a 70-year-old man with mischief for tying up the emergency line along with his complaints.



Riya Rajkumar, 11

Twitter

OH YE, OF TOO MUCH FAITH: Will we ever be taught, Leafs followers? Yearly begins with recent hope. And each Buds season ends with the identical crushing deja vu. As soon as once more, we misplaced to the Bruins within the first spherical of the playoffs. This season acquired off to a rocky begin — to not point out the off-ice apology by Auston Matthews for flattening his pants in entrance of a Scottsdale safety guard, the firing of head coach Mike Babcock and Mitch Marner’s disturbing recollection of Babcock’s high-handed strategies behind the bench. However underneath new coach Sheldon Keefe, there’s a brand new soar on the ice and hope springs everlasting as soon as extra.



Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe appears up from the bench throughout a sport in opposition to the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 21, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona.

So to all of the dreamers and the realists amongst us, greatest needs for a contented new yr.

