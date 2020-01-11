Mandy Rose Explains Why WWE Didn’t Change Her Name

WWE listed 5 Superstars anticipated to interrupt out in 2020 and Hearth & Want was on that record for a cause. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have obtained fairly a highlight prior to now few months.

The Robust Sufficient alumni entered WWE by means of NXT. After honing their craft on the WWE Efficiency Heart they had been prepared, however WWE didn’t change Rose’s identify like they usually do with new Superstars.

Mandy Rose lately spoke to FOX-Wilmington the place she defined why WWE determined to not change her identify when she began showing on tv. Not solely did the followers already keep in mind Rose from Robust Sufficient, however they had been capable of incorporate her precise identify which has lots of household that means.

“Mandy Rose: My real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, so a lot of people don’t know that, but Rose is kind of special in my family as my grandma’s name is Rosemary, my mom’s name is Mary Rose, I’m Amanda Rose, my niece is Demi Rose. So it kind of just keeps going in the family.” “However I used to be placed on Whole Divas proper once I acquired signed, so earlier than I sort of stepped foot within the ring, I used to be on Whole Divas and I glided by the identify of Mandy, so … we didn’t actually wish to change my identify after that. It was like everybody knew me as Mandy and even from Robust Sufficient, so we went with Mandy Rose.”

Mandy Rose and Otis appear to have one thing occurring the blue model. We’ll must see the place this leads, however Mandy Rose doesn’t appear to be stepping out of the highlight anytime quickly.