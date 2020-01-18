Mandy Rose Says It Feels Like She’s Falling For Otis

Mandy Rose and Otis continued their storyline on Friday Night time SmackDown this week. Sonya Deville didn’t win her match towards Alexa Bliss, however Mandy Rose was nonetheless saved by Otis.

Click on right here for our full WWE Friday Night time SmackDown outcomes.

Rose was taking a fall this week on the blue model’s present. Then Otis caught her. They posed for a priceless photo-op and Mandy later tweeted out concerning the spot. The wording she used was fairly fascinating.

All the time there to assist me once I’m down. I really feel like I’m all the time falling for you!!

We’ll must see what the following part is on this storyline. It looks as if Otis would possibly drive a wedge between Fireplace & Want. Vince McMahon may be very excessive on Otis so he would possibly find yourself getting the woman.