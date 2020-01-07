Mandy Rose Shows Off New Hair In Instagram Video

Mandy Rose is a blonde bombshell who’s the topic of Otis’ infatuation. Hopefully, Otis is into brunettes too as a result of Mandy Rose doesn’t look like blonde anymore.

Rose confirmed as much as an look and uploaded a video yesterday on her Instagram story displaying that her blonde hair is completely different. Some folks might be heard saying that they favored her higher as a blonde. Mandy Rose didn’t wish to hear that.

It is likely to be an enormous change for Mandy Rose to lose the blonde on WWE tv. Then once more, this type of factor can all the time be modified again with a visit to the salon. It may have been a wig too because the caption to the video stated: “New hair, who dis?”

You possibly can take a look at the video beneath that Rose uploaded displaying off her new hair.