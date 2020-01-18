Mangia Mangia! New study finds Torontonians love Italian food

Viva Italia!

In terms of ethnic delicacies, Toronto loves Italian — each eating out and at residence — in accordance with a brand new Canada-wide knowledge research by culinary web site Chef’s Pencil, which options recipes and recommendation from skilled cooks and meals pattern research.

Chef’s Pencil says, in accordance with Google Traits knowledge in 2019, meals from Italy positioned No. 1 in T.O. as probably the most searched ethnic delicacies adopted by Chinese language and Japanese on the second and third spots respectively.

“I honestly don’t think it reflects population but rather preferences in terms of food,” mentioned Chef’s Pencil spokesperson Georgiana Mihaila down the road from Montreal.



“I honestly think it reflects the fact that Italian food is really good. And it’s possible that Toronto may have better Italian restaurants and a better position in this respect, but I don’t think it’s necessarily related to the population but rather to the food culture that was created in the city.”

As for the second and third placements of Chinese language and Japanese meals for Toronto, Mihaila mentioned it wasn’t a shock: “I thought it made sense. It’s good food.”

Nevertheless, she did say she expects the rating of ethnic delicacies’s reputation in Toronto to alter over time as the town’s inhabitants and its tastes change too.

“I think that is very, very possible,” mentioned Mihaila. “I know we don’t think food is something that is very susceptible to trends but it is. And we’ve seen that so much within the past decade. We’ve seen major trends come on, major diets, like the Keto (low-carb) Diet, that has impacted everything when it comes to food actually, so I do think they’re susceptible to change.”

High 10 worldwide cuisines in Toronto in accordance with 2019 Google Traits knowledge utilized by Chef’s Pencil:

1. Italian

2. Chinese language

three. Japanese

four. Indian

5. Korean

6. Vietnamese

7. Greek

eight. Thai

9. Mexican

10. Turkish