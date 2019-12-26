Manifesto To Have 600 Units Subsidised Electricitty: Delhi Congress Chief

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra clarified that he had promised not free however subsidised electrical energy.

ANI:

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Thursday clarified that he had promised not free however subsidised electrical energy as much as 600 models per client at a rally in Delhi.

He mentioned that will probably be part of Congress’ manifesto for the Delhi Meeting elections due early subsequent 12 months.

“I did not say free, I talked about relief till 600 units. Had they given the money to the consumers, which they gave to DISCOMs, the relief could have possibly been extended to 600 and even 800 units. The calculations are being done and we will come with the full data in the manifesto,” he added.

He additionally mentioned that the AAP authorities had failed in finishing up its guarantees to the residents of Delhi in shut to 5 years it has held energy within the Centre.

“You (AAP) did not fulfil your promise of carrying out CAG, the other promises to people were also not carried out. For 4 year and 8 months fixed charges continued to be taken from the consumers, where will that money be refunded from,” he mentioned.

Earlier, within the run-up to Meeting polls scheduled early subsequent 12 months, Mr Chopra on Wednesday introduced that if his occasion involves energy then it’s going to give aid to folks consuming as much as 600 models of electrical energy.

“You (Arvind Kejriwal) talked about 200 units of electricity for free. If Congress comes to power then we will give relief up to 600 units (electricity). I am not saying this because of the election. This is your money and you should get it,” Mr Chopra mentioned at a rally in Wazirpur.

“There was a time when power theft was around 67 per cent and the Congress government brought it down to 27 per cent. Now, it is around 7 per cent. One per cent power theft means loss of Rs 100 crore,” he mentioned.

The Congress chief additionally mentioned that if his occasion types the federal government then small shopkeepers is not going to must pay business fees of electrical energy.

“If Congress comes to power, small shopkeepers will not have to pay commercial charges. We will waive power bill up to 200 units,” Mr Chopra mentioned.

AAP authorities in Delhi had introduced free electrical energy for folks consuming as much as 200 models per thirty days.