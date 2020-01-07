Manish Sisodia Hits Out At Amit Shah Over Delhi CCTV Cameras

Manish Sisodia additionally mentioned they by no means mentioned town would get 1.5 million CCTVs (File Picture)

New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday mentioned whereas BJP chief Amit Shah had been saying there have been no CCTVs in Delhi he ought to test it out throughout campaigning.

Chatting with the media, Mr Sisodia shared a video the place Mr Shah was seen saying town was to get 1.5 million CCTV cameras, however have been but to advantageous one.

Sharing one other CCTV clip, Mr Sisodia mentioned it was from the door-to-door marketing campaign by Mr Shah in Lajpat Nagar. Mr Shah visited eight homes in a small lane, and there have been 16 cameras round it, he added.

“Shah went inside a house. Even that had a CCTV over it. To spot CCTV cameras in Delhi, all he needs is to look up,” mentioned Mr Sisodia.

Stating that the BJP chief thinks all events throw ‘jumlas’ like them, Mr Sisodia mentioned, “Not all parties just mouth jumlas. We believe in keeping our word,” he mentioned.

Mr Sisodia additionally mentioned they by no means mentioned town would get 1.5 million CCTVs. “Even the AAP manifesto didn’t mention any number,” he mentioned.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)