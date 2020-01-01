Manjot Kalra Suspended For One Year From Ranji Trophy For “Age-Fraud”

Younger left-handed opener Manjot Kalra, who scored 100 within the ultimate of the final version of U-19 World Cup, has been suspended by outgoing DDCA Ombudsman for one 12 months from taking part in Ranji Trophy, for an alleged age-fraud throughout his U-16 and U-19 days. Nonetheless for a similar offence, Delhi senior workforce vice-captain Nitish Rana has been let off in the intervening time with extra paperwork being sought to show that he fudged his age on the junior stage. One other U-19 star Shivam Mavi’s case has been referred to the BCCI since he now represents Uttar Pradesh in senior cricket.

The outgoing Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badr Durrez Ahmed handed an order (a replica of which is with PTI) on his ultimate day, stopping Kalra from taking part in age-group cricket for 2 years however extra importantly denying him an opportunity to play Ranji Trophy for this season.

Kalra, whose age as per BCCI data is 20 years 351 days, final week performed for Delhi U-23 towards Bengal and scored 80.

He was in line to exchange senior opener Shikhar Dhawan within the Ranji squad however because it now stands, he is not going to play any additional.

When requested a senior DDCA official, he expressed his helplessness.

“I find it surprising that Manjot Kalra has been punished for the same offence that Nitish Rana is also allegedly guilty of. We couldn’t pick Manjot as it was Ombudsman’s order. He passed it at 11:30 pm at night, a day before he relinquished office. Now that’s a bit bizarre,” DDCA common secretary Vinod Tihara advised PTI.

In case of Rana, former Ombudsman has requested DDCA to investigate from his faculty DAV Centenary, Narela and search particular birth-certificate associated paperwork and place earlier than subsequent listening to.

However query stays when the outdated Ombudsman will not be there, does it imply new appointee Justice Deepak Verma will conduct recent enquiry?

What everyone seems to be failing to know is how Kalra could be prevented from taking part in senior stage cricket for age-fraud?

“He has been prevented from taking part in membership matches additionally. Now his mother and father must attraction for a change of order in entrance of recent Ombudsman.

Until then DDCA cannot decide him for Ranji Trophy.

We’re helpless,” Tihara mentioned.

For the Punjab sport in Mohali, selectors have picked right-handed middle-order batsman Vaibhav Kandpal and seam bowling all-rounder Siddhant Sharma within the squad of 15 instead of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma.