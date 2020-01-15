Manoj Tiwari’s Morphed Video Dancing To Poll Song Made By Supporter: AAP

The video was captioned: “Lage Raho Kejriwal song is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it”

New Delhi:

A “morphed” video exhibiting Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari dancing to AAP’s meeting ballot marketing campaign track “Lage Raho Kejriwal” was made by a supporter and never by the get together, the Aam Aadmi Social gathering has knowledgeable the Delhi election physique.

The workplace of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had issued a discover for violation of the Mannequin Code of Conduct to the Aam Aadmi Social gathering and sought its reply after it posted the video on its social media pages on January 11.

On Twitter, the video was captioned: “Lage Raho Kejriwal track is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it”.

The AAP, in its reply on Tuesday, stated the video was not created by it, however by a celebration supporter who had “morphed” visuals from Mr Tiwari’s movies and weaved it into the video with “Lage Raho Kejriwal” enjoying within the background, based on a ballot official.

The get together had simply shared it on its Twitter deal with, the AAP stated in its reply, the official stated.

The AAP was additionally issued a discover for a marketing campaign video exhibiting youngsters singing and dancing, which was thought-about a violation of the Election Fee and the Nationwide Fee for Safety of Baby Rights pointers. Its reply to this discover is awaited.