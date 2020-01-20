Manoj Tiwary’s Maiden First Class Triple Century Puts Bengal On Top

Senior batsman Manoj Tiwary cracked his maiden top notch triple century to place Bengal within the driver’s seat in opposition to Hyderabad of their Ranji Trophy Group A conflict at Bengal Cricket Academy Floor, West Bengal on Monday. The 34-year-old, who has performed 12 ODIs and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), was at his chic finest, smashing 30 fours and 5 sixes, en path to his unbeaten 303 from 414 balls at a strike price of 73.19. His marathon knock lasted 10 hours and 30 minutes.

His closing 50 got here off simply 37 balls as he acquired to the landmark within the fourth ball of the ultimate session of the second day, gliding part-timer Buddhi Rahul via covers boundary.

Bengal instantly declared their first innings at 635 for seven.

Tiwary, who final performed for India in 2015, additionally grew to become solely the second batsman from Bengal to hit a triple ton — after Devang Gandhi’s 323 versus Assam at Guwahati within the 1998-99 season.

His earlier finest was 267 as Bengal skipper in opposition to Madhya Pradesh in a drawn encounter in Kolkata in 2011-12 season.

His good innings on Monday got here at a time when he’s going via tough occasions, having remained unsold within the IPL auctions final month earlier than getting embroiled in an issue when he requested nationwide selector Devang Gandhi to depart the Bengal workforce dressing room for his “unauthorised” entry.

He was additionally axed from captaincy at first of the season, with the selectors choosing 24-year-old Abhimanyu Easwaran.

After Tiwary’s sensational innings, it was time for Bengal tempo duo of Akash Deep (three/46) and Mukesh Kumar (2/29) to wreak havoc as they decreased Hyderabad to 83 for 5 within the closing session. Hyderabad nonetheless path Bengal by 552 runs with two days left.

Bengal additionally acquired a tremendous contribution from their quantity 9 batsman, Arnab Nandi, who performed some beautiful photographs, together with a lofted front-footed six, for an unbeaten 65 from 83 balls (8×4, 1×6) in an 159-run unbroken stand with Tiwary.

Shahbaz Ahmed (49 from 79 balls; 5×4, 1×6) additionally stitched a 108-run stand with Tiwary however the quantity eight batter missed his fifty with a suicidal run-out. In a single day 156, the seasoned Tiwary continued from the place he left on the primary day.

He additionally had luck favouring him when he was let off on the first slip on 166 off the bowling of Ravi Kiran (three/74). From there on, he paced his innings superbly and reached his double century with a boundary in opposition to off-spinner Saketh Sairam in third man area.

“He paced his innings brilliantly. He was aggressive initially and then settled into his zone. He is a champion player, only second batsman from Bengal to score a triple,” Bengal coach Arun Lal stated, hailing Tiwary’s knock.

“It was a magnificent innings. I’m just amazed that he has done it more often. Our pace bowling was also lethal. We should have had three seamers on this wicket. I think we misread it by picking three spinners.”

Rookie Bengal pacer Akash Deep gave the primary breakthrough with an unplayable rising supply as Akshath Reddy (2) did not duck and edged it to Arnab Nandi on the gully within the fourth over.

In his subsequent over, he dismissed Tanay Thyagarajan (7) taken by Abhimanyu Easwaran on the slip earlier than Mukesh opened his account, knocking off T Ravi Teja’s off stump within the ninth over.

Jaweed Ali (19) and Tanmay Agarwal (10) had been on the crease at stumps on day two as Hyderabad have a troublesome activity in hand to keep away from a fifth defeat from six matches.

Slipped to 10th place within the Elite cross pool, Bengal will search for a bonus level victory to stay within the hunt.