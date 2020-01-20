Many top Dems, ‘pressured by Left,’ no-show major real estate dinner

It was extra telling who didn’t attend the Actual Property Board of New York’s annual banquet final week.

A slew of highly effective Democratic politicians — from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Invoice de Blasio to state Lawyer Basic Letitia James and metropolis Comptroller Scott Stringer — have attended the bash prior to now to rub elbows with deep-pocketed potential-donor builders.

However amid persevering with strain from the left wing — together with the Working Households Celebration and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens-Bronx) — to not settle for marketing campaign money tied to the real-estate business and different rich pursuits, the pols have all not too long ago been no-shows, sources stated.

One other conspicuous absence: Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who can also be operating for mayor.

Each Johnson and Stringer indicated they gained’t settle for real-estate donations throughout their mayoral bids.

Additionally MIA: Bronx Borough President and mayoral contender Ruben Diaz Jr., who has attended the banquet in prior years.

“Some politicians are treating the real-estate business like a poisonous chemical,’’ stated political marketing consultant Hank Sheinkopf. “It’s due to strain from the Left. It’s left-wing populism.’’

Scheinkopf stated there’s actual anger over gentrification, rising housing prices and a struggling and shrinking center class.

One other supply who attended the occasion stated the no-show pols “don’t want to be seen as close to real estate.”

However US Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority chief, refused to bow to the strain, displaying and even talking ultimately week’s occasion. He has obtained greater than $1.5 million in donations from the real-estate sector since 2015, in line with OpenSecrets.org.

Schumer was handled like a hero as he addressed an business whose members are reeling after Cuomo and the Democratic-run state Legislature authorized a regulation final yr toughening rent-control protections for tenants that affect landlords’ backside line.

Schumer made it again to New York for the REBNY regardless of his duties formally opening the Senate impeachment trial towards President Trump earlier within the day.

“It is my goal to be the first New Yorker ever to be the majority leader in the Senate of the United States. And if I get that office, I’m going to tell you two things: We will get Gateway [the Amtrak Hudson River tunnel project] built, and we are going to restore the full deduction of state and local taxes,” Schumer stated to thunderous applause.

Chuck Schumer on the annual Actual Property Board of New York awards gala Annie Wermiel/NY Put up

One other notable attendee: Brooklyn Borough President Erica Adams, who can also be operating for mayor.

Different elected officers who attended embody Congressman Gregory Meeks, the Queens Democratic Celebration chairman; Queens DA Melinda Katz and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

It’s unclear how the Working Households Celebration – thought-about the progressive left wing of the Democratic Celebration — will deal with Schumer, Adams and different attendees it has backed prior to now.

The WFP in its 2020 questionnaire to candidates looking for its endorsement, asks: “Will you refuse all donations from corporate PACs, real estate and the charter school industry?”

Schumer shouldn’t be up for re-election till 2022.

The WFP had no speedy remark.

Requested why de Blasio was a no-show, Metropolis Corridor spokeswoman stated, “He had a scheduling conflict this year.” She declined to elaborate.

A Cuomo spokesman stated, “The governor was working on the budget.”

Cuomo’s marketing campaign kitty has obtained greater than $5 million from real-estate donors throughout his gubernatorial campaigns.

Reps for James and Stringer had no remark.

Diaz Jr. appeared on a Bronx radio present after which had a private dinner, a spokesman stated of his REBNY absence.

Johnson declined remark.

For her half, Brewer, the Manhattan BP, stated she confirmed up though she disagrees with the real-estate board over points corresponding to lease management. There are points the place they will discover widespread floor, she stated.

“We need affordable housing,” Brewer stated.