Many Toronto-area victims in Tehran crash

A Toronto highschool scholar killed within the lethal aircraft crash in Iran was remembered Wednesday as a sort and well-liked teen who shared her pleasure concerning the future.

Most of the a minimum of 63 Canadian victims on the flight, together with 15-year-old Northern Secondary Faculty scholar, Maya Zibaie, have been from southern Ontario.

A letter despatched to college students by the college’s principal, Adam Marshall, confirmed the tragic information, describing Zibaie as “type, glad and popular with her friends.

“She was new to Canada, loved attending highschool and sometimes shared with workers how excited she was about her future and reaching her educational objectives,” he wrote.

A Toronto District Faculty Board spokesman stated different Toronto public college college students additionally died within the crash, and are engaged on confirming particulars.

“We are heartbroken to learn that a number of TDSB students and their family members, along with a family member of at least one of our employees, are among those who lost their lives in the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines flight in Iran,” stated an announcement launched by the college board.

The crash of Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752 — shortly after it departed the Imam Khomeini Airport within the Iranian capital of Tehran — claimed the lives of 176 passengers and crew.

Ukrainian authorities initially blamed the crash on mechanical failure, however later walked that again, saying nothing had been dominated out.

A press release from Harvey Bischofth, president of the Ontario Secondary Faculty Academics Federation, stated 31-year-old provincial workplace worker Alina Tarbhai can also be among the many lifeless.

Bischofth described Tarbhai as a “valued employee,” who was revered and “liked by all.”

CTV Information reported that Toronto resident Behnaz Khoei Ebrahimi, 45, and her nine-year-old son have been additionally killed within the crash.

On Wednesday, the York Area District Faculty Board confirmed that college students had died within the crash, however declined to elaborate on numbers or which colleges have been affected.

The College of Toronto additionally stated a number of of its college students have been killed within the crash, however supplied no particulars.



Hiva Molani and Evin Arsalani

A household of three from Ajax was additionally killed.

CBC Information reported Evin Arsalani, 30, Hiva Molani, 38, and one-year-old daughter, Kurdia — all of Ajax — have been passengers on the doomed aircraft.

Caledon East dentist Parisa Eghbalian, 42, and her nine-year-old daughter, Reera Esmaeilion, have been each killed within the crash.



Dr. Parisa Eghbalian

Husband and fellow dentist Hamed Esmaeilion was not travelling along with his spouse and daughter.

A press release from the College of Waterloo stated PhD college students Mari Foroutan and Mansour Esnaashary Esfahani are among the many lifeless.

One in every of my great PhD college students, Ghanimat Azdahri, was on the aircraft that crashed in Tehran this morning. Ghanimat was on her method again to @uofg after visiting her household and conventional Indigenous territories in Iran over the December break. The scholars and I are in a lot ache pic.twitter.com/8aV76otPaP — Dr. Faisal Moola (@faisal_moola) January eight, 2020

College of Guelph college students Milad Ghasemi Ariani and Ghanimat Azhdari and 4 college students from Western College have been additionally killed within the crash.

