Maple Leaf first half report cards

LEAF FIRST HALF REPORT CARDS

GOALTENDERS

Frederik Andersen

20-Eight-Four, 2.66 GAA .915 Save %

A

Over-reliance on the Dane has price the Leafs in earlier seasons in order that they should proceed cautiously approaching April.

Michael Hutchinson

2-5-1, Four.03 GAA .883 Save %

D

Everybody within the dressing room is in his nook, now the remainder is as much as him.

DEFENCEMEN

Morgan Rielly

41 GP, Three-22-25, 7

C plus

Doesn’t have the offensive numbers from final 12 months and presently in a objective funk, however at this stage of his Leaf profession, he’s solely considering workforce success.

Tyson Barrie

41 GP, Four-17-21, -Three

B minus

Maybe the veteran who most benefitted from the teaching change.

Cody Ceci

41 GP, 1-6-7, 7

C minus

Arduous to get a learn on the previous Senator, who has had totally different companions and a brand new system to study. Has had protection points.

Justin Holl

39 GP 1-10-11, 12

B minus

Up round 20 minutes of important ice time an evening for final 12 months’s frequent wholesome scratch.

Jake Muzzin

38 GP, Three-10-13, Eight

B plus

The warrior of the blueline is shelved for a bit. Leafs want him at 100% for playoffs.

Travis Dermott

28 GP, Three-Four-7, 7

C plus

A whiz with the puck, however how he stands as much as bodily punishment dictates his effectiveness.

FORWARDS

Auston Matthews

41 GP, 27-21-48, 15

A minus

Warmth was on firstly of the 12 months for off-ice antics, however he persevered by means of that and a late November slide. Hit it off with new coach.

Mitch Marner

30 GP, 10-27-37, 2

A

Delivering on his new huge contract and has begun to take an important management function.

Zach Hyman

22 GP, 9-6-15, Eight

B plus

How a lot did Babcock miss this man? Leaf penalty killing and line deployment improved as soon as he returned from knee surgical procedure.

John Tavares

34 GP, 16-19-35, Even

A

Constant in scoring and sustaining workforce narrative within the media. Whether or not you assume Leafs wanted a captain or not, it’s good to see somebody sporting a C once more.

William Nylander

41 GP, 17-18-35, 5

C plus

That is his finest stretch of hockey as a Leaf proper now, however the acid check will are available in playoffs.

Kasperi Kapanen

41 GP, 9-12-21, -2

C minus

Been off his recreation from the beginning when he he was placed on Hyman’s spot, however will probably be heard from befor the season is thru.

Alex Kerfoot

36 GP, 7-Eight-15, 1

B minus

As marketed, he’s a robust checker and although he doesn’t have Nazem Kadri’s snarl, he’s not gone over the sting, both.

Frederik Gauthier

37 GP, Four-Four-Eight, 1

C

A 58.Three% success price on the draw is simply one of many issues The Goat can do on the fourth line.

Jason Spezza

29 GP, 5-10-15, -Four

C

The ‘Swiss Army Knife’ on the Leafs can nonetheless lower it, regardless of a rocky begin below Babcock.

Dmytro Timashov

29 GP, Three-5-Eight, 1

C

Will possible be pressed essentially the most of all of the Marlie call-ups to carry his job when injured forwards begin returning.

Trevor Moore

22 GP, Three-2-5, -1

C

Gained a spot final 12 months, however now challenged by his latest accidents.

Pierre Engvall

19 GP, Four-Four-Eight, Three

C plus

Already being trusted with important minutes with veterans and particular groups’ work, the largest shock of the Marlie call-ups to this point.

Ilya Mikheyev

39 GP, Eight-15-23, 7

C plus

What might’ve been the Leafs finest rookie story in awhile was derailed by hand surgical procedure. But when he absolutely recovers as anticipated, an important piece of playoff assist.

Andreas Johnsson

30 GP, 6-10-16, 2

C plus

Little Swede goes to the entrance of the online the place angels concern to tread, however paid the worth final month for his shot blocking.

Incomplete grades – D Martin Marincin, F Nic Petan, F Adam Brooks

Coach Sheldon Keefe

B plus

What’s to not like a couple of report of 13-Four-1 when the Leafs had been near falling out of playoff rivalry? His workforce nonetheless has some own-zone points to deal with.

Basic supervisor Kyle Dubas

C plus

Promoted Keefe to the Leafs on the proper second, however components of the gradual begin had been nonetheless on him. Second half will say so much about his future.

[email protected]