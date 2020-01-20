Maple Leafs all-time roster batting a thousand

The Maple Leafs went into the all-star break battling a hunch, however batting a thousand.

When 20-year-old Swede Timothy Liljegren stepped into Saturday’s sport towards Chicago, he grew to become the 1,000th participant in franchise historical past by the NHL’s depend. That includes 898 skaters and 102 goalies by means of 103 years and 4 nicknames, the Blueshirts, Arenas, St. Patricks and Leafs.

“That it has been a thousand players speaks to the (longevity) of this team in the city,” stated Ron Ellis, one in all 5 males to have performed greater than a thousand video games solely as Leafs. “It will likely be an honour (for Liljegren) and I hope he performs a very long time. My outdated good friend Johnny Bower used to say it’s a privilege to be a Leaf.

“I used to be in highschool in Toronto in Grade 13 once I was referred to as up for my first sport (towards Montreal). Punch Imlach got here within the dressing room to announce the beginning lineup; Tim Horton, Allan Stanley, Pink Kelly, Frank Mahovlich … and me. I used to be lucky to have began with the Authentic Six Leafs, too,” Ellis stated.

The inaugural four-team NHL of the 1917-18 season had a Toronto entry with no outlined possession. Gamers have been referred to by their earlier Nationwide Hockey Affiliation title the Blueshirts, Blues or Torontos. Seven skaters and one goalie, Hap Holmes, appeared within the majority of the 22-game schedule.

When the house owners of their rink, Mutual St. Area, took management of the membership on the finish of the season (wherein Toronto received the Stanley Cup) they grew to become the Arenas. Two years later, new individuals on the prime modified the moniker to St. Patricks, a nod to the city’s massive Irish inhabitants. Close to the tip of the 1926-27 season, the membership was bought by businessmen together with J.P. Bickell and Conn Smythe and renamed for Canada’s nationwide emblem.

Winger Spencer Abbott, who alphabetically leads your entire thousand-name listing, can be amongst 37 to have performed only a single sport, as is Roland Huard, the one one to attain in his lone look, on Dec. 13, 1930. Blair MacKasey, now a professional scout with the Leafs, had his night time of fame within the 1976-77 season opener towards the Colorado Rockies earlier than returning to the farm.

“I was partnered with Randy Carlyle,” recollected MacKasey. “I took a penalty on the primary shift towards Randy Rota (coincidentally in his solely NHL sport that yr). Like anybody I want I might’ve stayed longer, however I felt a part of the Maple Leafs and the Gardens household.

“I’ve been a part of two nice organizations, the Leafs and the Montreal Junior Canadiens.”

Talking of the Habs, who’ve been within the NHL so long as the Leafs, they listing 871 gamers since 1917. The distinction is reflective of the big group of Leafs serving in World Battle II, who had to get replaced with younger fill-ins and later underlined a few of the upheaval in Toronto after its final Stanley Cup in 1967. Participant raids by the World Hockey Affiliation within the ‘70s, a rush of promotions from the farm within the ‘80s and “Trader” Cliff Fletcher’s many strikes within the ‘90s helped speed them to Saturday night and Liljegren’s debut.

“It was fun being the 1,000th player,” Liljegren stated, “but getting that first game feels good for sure.”

CHART

We will’t listing all 1,000 Maple Leafs, however listed here are 10 notable objects:

1. On Dec. 19, 1917, Reg Noble scored the primary aim in franchise historical past within the 10-9 opening night time loss to the Montreal Wanderers. Within the Leafs’ Centennial sport, Dec. 19, 2017, James van Riemsdyk scored the 20,000th aim in franchise historical past towards Carolina.

2. The Arenas’ Harry Mummery was Toronto’s first American-born participant.

three. Among the many thousand gamers are 9 with the surname Smith (Artwork, Ben, Brad, D.J., Floyd, Glenn, Jason, Sid and Trevor) in addition to 5 Armstrongs, 5 Martins (together with two Matts) and three of Toronto’s personal well-known Conacher clan (Charlie, Pete and Brian).

four. Centre Carl Voss was the primary of many gamers to be summoned from the Toronto Marlies — the juniors and at the moment’s AHL farm staff — and the primary to be signed as a Leaf in 1926-27.

5. That very same season, winger Albert Pudas grew to become the primary European-born Leaf (Siikajoki, Finland in 1899).

6. This season, Rasmus Sandin grew to become the primary participant born within the 2000s, to swimsuit up for the Leafs.

7. 5 gamers have appeared in 1,000-plus video games for the Leafs; George Armstrong (1,188), Tim Horton, (1,184), Borje Salming (1,099), Dave Keon (1,062) and Ron Ellis (1,034).

eight. 5 new gamers arrived in someday, when GM Cliff Fletcher accomplished a 10-player commerce with Calgary in 1992.

9. In his many call-ups from the minors within the 1970s and ‘80s, Bruce Boudreau wore six totally different numbers.

10. Lengthy-time gear supervisor Brian Papineau has seen a very good variety of gamers come by means of city because the late 1980s. Of all of the names he’s needed to afix on the again of sweaters, Alexei Ponikarovsky’s was among the many hardest.

“Our nameplates are 24 inches long and his name went two inches over that,” Papineau stated in an earlier interview. “So we sewed two plates together.”

Different challenges have been Lou Franceschetti and Mike Krushelnyski. And what tailoring will should be performed if 2018 draft decide Semyon Der-Arguchintsev makes the staff?

[email protected]