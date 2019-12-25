Maple Leafs captain Tavares lines up behind coach with plenty of confidence

John Tavares loves enjoying with Mitch Marner on his wing, but when Sheldon Keefe sees match to maintain Marner with Auston Matthews, the Maple Leafs captain is cool with that.

“He’s trying to do what’s best for the team and get us to play the best we can,” Tavares stated of his coach. “We all have a lot of trust in him.”

Marner and Matthews, together with Zach Hyman, have been on the ice for six even-strength Leafs targets since Keefe united them in opposition to Detroit this previous Saturday.

The play of that trio was essential because the Leafs sloughed off a foul second interval and rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

For Tavares, it’s not about what every line can accomplish, however what the 18 gamers employed every evening are capable of attain.

“We’re still not even halfway through (the season) yet,” Tavares stated.

“We’ve had durations the place we’ve seen good outcomes, performed with the lead nicely, after which there’s occasions the place we haven’t.

“It’s discovering that consistency and that has been beginning to come as of late. Momentum and the assumption is constructing and the belief in one another and the sport is getting stronger.”