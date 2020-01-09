Maple Leafs delight fans at City Hall outdoor practice

The following time the Maple Leafs collect at Metropolis Corridor, they hope it’s rather a lot hotter with one thing extra to rejoice than a Three-on-Three event.

Earlier than lots of of followers jammed across the rink at Nathan Phillips Sq. on Thursday – the place the Raptors NBA title parade culminated final June – the hockey membership held their annual outside apply.

In full gear, besides skates, they rode the subway from Union to Osgoode and made their method via lengthy strains of followers decked in blue and white. The numerous onlookers below the well-known arches and within the shadow of the Previous Metropolis Corridor clock tower included Mayor John Tory and different civic politicians.

“A great day,” mentioned defenceman Tyson Barrie. “Any time you get our group together, put something on the line and people are watching, it’s going to get competitive.”

Group Ontario, comprised of Ontario-born gamers such because the GTA captain John Tavares and Jason Spezza beat the Japanese staff of Europeans after which within the last, bought previous the Western staff that included Auston Matthews and B.C. natives Barrie and Morgan Rielly. Barrie served as TTC information.

“I take the subway every day and there were lots of (fans taking) pictures and stuff. It was pretty cool to have a team pile on there. A couple of people followed us on and had jerseys to sign, but I’m sure some people were surprised, just trying to get to work. Maybe they got in trouble for being 10 minutes late.”

Barrie mentioned ex-Leaf Nazem Kadri really useful The Higher Approach to him once they had been traded for one another final summer time.

Some Leafs introduced their youngsters to the occasion, with Tavares and goalie Michael Hutchinson being new dad and mom, whereas Travis Dermott and Zach Hyman introduced their canine and allow them to run out on the ice after. Dermott raised his Australian shepherd Niyla just like the Stanley Cup to loud cheers.

“This was awesome, great to see the fans and interact,” mentioned Dermott.

From these under freezing temperatures, the Leafs head to Florida on Friday, a one-game journey to play the Panthers on Sunday.

Coach Sheldon Keefe had dropped by the Raptors parade at Metropolis Corridor, albeit at 6:30 a.m. “just to get a feel for it.”

“This was fun to see the fans and a nice little experience for us to break up our week,” Keefe mentioned.

[email protected]