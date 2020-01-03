Maple Leafs’ ‘fun’ style adding up to bigger pile of victories

A sure F-word has change into a part of the mantra for the Maple Leafs, and while you’re a staff that has gained 14 of 19 video games with a brand new coach, little surprise.

“There’s a lot of ways I can try to explain it, but fun, I think, does it the most justice,” defenceman Travis Dermott stated after the Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

“The boys are doing their factor. We’re counting on one another, we’re supporting one another, after which we’re given the liberty to — as soon as we do our respective duties — use our talent, make fairly performs if we are able to.

“It’s not forcing the play, it’s selecting our spots.”

The Leafs previous to Friday had moved as much as eighth place within the Nationwide Hockey League standings since Sheldon Keefe was employed, using a streak of Eight-Zero-1 going into a house recreation on Saturday towards the New York Islanders.

Whereas many areas of the Leafs’ recreation underneath Keefe have impressed, one which stands out is the group’s potential to come back out the opposite facet of tough patches with no hurt. The Jets erased a two-goal Toronto lead and tied the sport 2-2 whereas dominating the primary half of the second interval; the Leafs shrugged, scored twice in 35 seconds on targets by Dermott and Pierre Engvall and put the clamp down within the third interval.

Ho hum.

“That’s some something that Keefer said pretty early on (after he was hired) is fighting the panic — it’s just taking a deep breath, talking to each other and if some things are going bad, rely on each other,” Dermott stated. “Then, I think the game just comes naturally with the skill that we have.”

HANDLING WITH CARE

From the way in which Keefe treats his gamers, they’re going to be prepared to undergo the proverbial wall for him, in the event that they don’t have that feeling already.

Jason Spezza acquired a begin with John Tavares for the Subsequent Technology recreation on Dec. 23, with Keefe figuring out that Spezza’s 4 daughters had been in attendance, and Spezza scored 30 seconds into the sport towards the Carolina Hurricanes.

Defenceman Justin Holl was within the beginning lineup on Tuesday in Minnesota, his first NHL recreation in his residence city; ahead Adam Brooks acquired the identical remedy in Winnipeg on Thursday.

None of those selections are being made on a lark.

“As a coach and as a leader, you have an opportunity to create some memorable moments for individuals and I think that’s important,” Keefe stated. “We’re by no means going to place our staff in a troublesome spot or compromise our potential to win a recreation. However there are little issues that we are able to do as leaders and as coaches to place folks in spots to succeed, put folks in spots that they or their households will bear in mind.

“The hope is that these forms of issues simply type of gas our staff to provide a bit extra when occasions are powerful and possibly get a bit extra luck to fall our manner.”

Distinction this angle with that of Mike Babcock, whose ego solid a protracted shadow. Living proof got here on opening evening, when he made Spezza a wholesome scratch fairly than have the proud veteran within the lineup for what ought to have been Spezza’s first recreation as a Leaf at residence. Make no mistake, these within the Leafs entrance workplace interpreted it for what it was — a center finger to them from the coach, who couldn’t get out of his personal manner.

Babcock both couldn’t see that scratching Spezza did him no favours within the dressing room, or didn’t care. Neither possibility is palatable.

Look, we don’t wish to belabour the shortcomings of Babcock, however when the distinction with Keefe is as clear as a harsh winter day, they will’t be brushed apart.

Brooks instructed us in Winnipeg that Keefe is “one of the most thoughtful coaches I’ve ever played for,” referring to getting the beginning in entrance of household and pals.

Brooks and Mason Marchment, who was making his NHL debut, acquired the solo lap to begin the warmup.

“For Johnny (Tavares) and the rest of the boys to let me and Mason go out and do that lap before everyone else came on,” Brooks stated, “I mean, those are moments that are going to stick with you for life. There are so many caring people in this organization and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

LOOSE LEAFS

For the third time in franchise historical past, the Leafs, who didn’t practise on Friday, have scored at the least 4 targets in 9 consecutive video games. Toronto first did so throughout a 10-game run in October/November 1980 and once more in 9 video games in February 1993. And the Leafs’ streak of 9 video games with at the least one level is their longest since February/March 2011, after they went 6-Zero-Three … Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo and defenceman Rasmus Sandin have been chosen to the 2020 American Hockey League all-star basic, Jan. 26-27 in Ontario, Calif. Previous to Friday, Kaskisuo was 10-Four-1 with a 2.45 goals-against common and a .916 save share for the Marlies. Sandin, at the moment taking part in for Sweden on the world junior, has 12 factors in 19 video games with the farm membership … Tavares on Mitch Marner’s objective towards the Jets: “We give Mitchy a hard time with those one-timers, so good for him to get one.”

