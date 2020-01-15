Maple Leafs’ Liljegren looks for Swede spot

A piece of the Maple Leafs dressing room can now be designated Little Stockholm.

With Andreas Johnsson getting back from harm, Rasmus Sandin’s rousing return from the world juniors/Marlies on Tuesday evening with a few factors, plus Pierre Engvall’s shocking begin, Dmytro Timashov’s grit and incumbent William Nylander reaching 20 objectives, the one factor lacking is IKEA furnishings.

However one Swede nonetheless awaits his flip — defenceman Timothy Liljegren. Usurped by Sandin, who was drafted within the first spherical in 2018 a yr after Liljegren, the latter was known as up once more earlier this week when Morgan Rielly fractured his foot. However an NHL debut has to this point eluded him, with simply two video games earlier than the Leafs take an extended all-star break.

“He won’t get in (Thursday against Calgary),” coach Sheldon Keefe stated Wednesday. “We like the six guys we have here (Sandin and Martin Marincin filling in for Rielly and Jake Muzzin). I thought (Liljegren) had a great practice today and for me, that’s what he’s really here for — to get that experience, be on the ice with our guys, so that when his opportunity does come, he’s more prepared for it.”

That would go away Saturday’s house recreation towards Chicago, with hope that Muzzin may return the week of Jan. 26 now that he’s resumed mild skating.

“Hopefully, I get to play a game soon,” Liljegren stated, “but I’m just trying to enjoy every moment up here to practice and hang around the boys, getting acclimatized to the locker room and used to the tempo in practices. I watch the games live and that helps me gain a little bit of experience.”

He and roommate Sandin have been each having good years with the Marlies and research Leafs video games collectively when their staff isn’t enjoying.

“We’re pretty close friends, I’m happy for him,” Liljegren stated of Sandin.

Whereas not enjoying Liljegren, Keefe has been speaking him up within the media.

“We’ve been having a good dialogue for years,” stated Liljegren, a part of the Marlies’ 2018 Calder Cup staff. “In practice as well, he talks to me a lot and makes it easier for me. It’s good to play big minutes with the Marlies, too, so I think it’s a balance.”

POPCORN CONNECTION

Mike Palmateer will not be an unknown title to Frederik Andersen, who tied the Harold Ballard-era goalie for fifth in franchise wins in Tuesday at 129. The (Popcorn Child) was about half Andersen’s dimension and performed a dramatically totally different model.

“He was around for the outdoor game at BMO Field (the alumni match in 2017 before the main Leafs-Wings bout) and I saw him on the ice a bit,” Andersen stated. “His gear was hanging next to ours. Obviously a lot has happened (to equipment) since then. He made a nice glove save, I remember. It’s a good sign when you’re up there (in record territory) with him.”

REPAIR WORK

Tuesday’s 7-Four win over the Devils broke Toronto’s three-game shedding skid, its longest below Keefe, however Calgary will likely be a a lot harder task. Jersey’s three-goal third interval made a complete of 22 towards the Leafs the previous 4 video games.

“I liked a lot about the third, the first 12 minutes or so, we were in control of things, had the puck a lot,” Keefe famous. “Then things stated to slide. It’s just another reminder that we have a ways to go. We have to finish the job, but there was a lot of positives you can pull out of it this morning.”

It was the membership’s first check with out Rielly and Muzzin, with Sandin and re-jigged defence pairings and ahead strains.

“We’d like to move into the phase where we’re considered an elite team and part of that is injuries and adversity don’t bother you,” Keefe stated. “You just press on, find other ways to win and everyone gives a bit more, plays a little better.”

Winger Trevor Moore was in his first full contact drill Wednesday after a concussion scare and if Muzzin can speed up his restoration in the course of the coming all-star break, he may play on the Nashville-Dallas street journey or the busy first week in February.

NAME THAT TUNE

Keefe pumped the amount up on Wednesday’s music portion of apply, ability drills are accompanied by quite a lot of hip-hop, nation and pop/rock tunes. Leafs video coach Jordan Bean is within the stands on the controls, although the precise choice is borrowed from Marlie veteran Wealthy Clune’s mash-ups for the farm staff’s fitness center and ice exercises.

“For me, it’s the tempo and energy, especially on days like this coming back from a game,” Keefe stated. “It can be tough to put your gear back on, go out and do some work. And even if music doesn’t play during a game, there are still a lot of times when (the rink) is loud.”

Auston Matthews desires extra selection when it comes to style, which made Keefe chuckle.

“I’d love for the players to take more ownership. They don’t in the locker room to put their own music on. If they want to take that over, that would be great. We have enough things to worry about.”

LOOSE LEAFS

Rielly briefly wheeled via the dressing room on a specialised scooter designed to take weight off his foot … Matthews and Mitch Marner might be within the all-star recreation’s new trick shot competitors in Louis on Jan. 24, firing from a platform behind the online about 30 ft above the ice at quite a lot of targets on the ice … Condolences to former Leaf David Broll, whose father John, a long-time Mississauga North Tigers baseball coach, handed away a few weeks in the past.