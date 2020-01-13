Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly out eight weeks with fractured foot

The breaks proceed to go in opposition to the Maple Leafs the place shot-block accidents are involved.

Morgan Rielly is the most recent sufferer, out eight weeks after a CT scan following Sunday night time’s loss in Florida revealed a fractured foot. Fellow defeceman Jake Muzzin is already down with a damaged foot and ahead Andreas Johnsson simply got here again on Sunday after getting the forged for a cracked ankle eliminated.

Rielly had been hampered by an undisclosed lower-body harm earlier than Christmas and was simply returning to full well being. He was moved on to injured reserve and shall be re-evaluated in early March.

Earlier Monday, maybe anticipating unhealthy information with Rielly, the Leafs known as up Swedish rookie Rasmus Sandin from the Marlies. Sandin, the crew’s first-round choose in 2018, had a wonderful efficiency on the world junior championships after being despatched again by the Leafs to the farm quickly after making the crew at camp.

With Muzzin week-to-week, the Leafs will want extra from their cell defencemen reminiscent of Tyson Barrie and Travis Dermott. After taking Monday off, they’ve three house video games this week heading into the NHL all-star break, beginning Tuesday in opposition to New Jersey.

