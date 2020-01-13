Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly out eight weeks with fractured foot

The breaks proceed to go in opposition to the Maple Leafs the place shot-block accidents are involved.

Morgan Rielly is the most recent sufferer, out eight weeks after a CT scan following Sunday evening’s loss in Florida revealed a fractured foot. Fellow defeceman Jake Muzzin is already down with a damaged foot and ahead Andreas Johnsson simply got here again on Sunday after getting the solid for a cracked ankle eliminated.

Rielly had been hampered by an undisclosed lower-body damage earlier than Christmas and was simply returning to full well being. He was moved on to injured reserve and can be re-evaluated in early March.

Earlier Monday, maybe anticipating unhealthy information with Rielly, the Leafs known as up Swedish rookie Rasmus Sandin from the Marlies. Sandin, the staff’s first-round decide in 2018, had a superb efficiency on the world junior championships after being despatched again by the Leafs to the farm quickly after making the staff at camp.

With Muzzin week-to-week, the Leafs will want extra from their cell defencemen resembling Tyson Barrie and Travis Dermott. After taking Monday off, they’ve three house video games this week heading into the NHL all-star break, beginning Tuesday in opposition to New Jersey.

