Maple Leafs’ Nylander, Matthews make PHWA award list

Two Maple Leafs made an look within the Skilled Hockey Writers Affiliation (PHWA) mid-season awards voting, launched Thursday morning.

William Nylander was named comeback participant for reaching 20-plus objectives after a 2018-19 season derailed by a two-month contract dispute, whereas Auston Matthews completed second to Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon in balloting for the Woman Byng Trophy for clear play coupled with robust numbers — in Matthews’s case, 34 objectives.

NHL main scorer Connor McDavid of the Oilers topped MacKinnon for the Hart Trophy, with David Pastrnak of Boston coming third.

Different high finishers included John Carlson (Norris Trophy), Cale Makar (Calder), Connor Hellebuyck (Vezina) and Mike Sullivan (Jack Adams). Final season, the PHWA mid-season choices held up in six of the eight eventual winners.

The PHWA votes on many post-season trophies and although it doesn’t have a say in such classes for the Adams (picked by NHL broadcasters) or the Vezina (normal managers), it started the mid-season trophy voting a few years in the past on the all-star break.

Established in 1962, the PHWA is devoted to preserving the rights and bettering the entry for members of the North American-based women and men who cowl the sport. It additionally votes on all-star groups, the season-ending Invoice Masterton Trophy in addition to ultimate All-Star and All-Rookie groups.

Full PHWA mid-season voting outcomes:

HART TROPHY (to the participant adjudged most dear to his group)

1. Conner McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

three. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

NORRIS TROPHY (to the defenceman who demonstrates the best all-round capability within the place)

1. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

2. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

three. Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes

SELKE TROPHY (to the ahead who greatest excels within the defensive features of the sport)

1. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers

2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

three. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

CALDER TROPHY (to the participant chosen as essentially the most proficient in his first yr of competitors)

1. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

three. Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres

LADY BYNG TROPHY (to the participant adjudged to have exhibited one of the best kind of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct mixed with a excessive customary of enjoying capability)

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

2. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

three. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

VEZINA TROPHY (to the goaltender adjudged to be one of the best at his place)

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

2. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

three. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

JACK ADAMS AWARD (to the coach adjudged to have contributed essentially the most to his group’s success)

1. Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

2. John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets

three. Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

JIM GREGORY AWARD (to the Normal Supervisor adjusted to have contributed most to his group’s success)

1. Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

2. John Chayka, Arizona Coyotes

three. Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues

ROD LANGWAY AWARD (to the defenceman who greatest excels within the defensive facet of the sport)

1. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

2. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

three. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR (to the participant who returned to a earlier excessive stage of efficiency that was interrupted by subpar play, long-term harm or main sickness)

1. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

three. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

