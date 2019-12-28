Maple Leafs rally to defeat Devils in overtime

NEWARK — The Maple Leafs haven’t needed to play an excessive amount of catch-up hockey underneath Sheldon Keefe.

However there was quite a lot of it on Friday night time on the Prudential Middle, the place the Devils made them work off their Christmas turkey after a three-day break and a uncommon common season day-of-game flight. Now displaying indicators of life after buying and selling Taylor Corridor, New Jersey made it powerful on the defensively challenged, far-too- fancy Leafs and goalie Michael Hutchinson, earlier than an personal objective sank the house staff in extra time, 5-Four.

Damon Severson knocked it previous Mackenzie Blackwood after William Nylander misplaced the puck coming throughout the crease.

The triumph for coach Sheldon Keefe prolonged Toronto’s win streak to 6 video games, matching Mike Babcock’s longest. It was additionally the primary time in 9 video games the Leafs didn’t rating the opener and first time they’ve trailed within the first interval underneath their new coach.

In a recreation with a few stick infractions, the Leafs misplaced winger Ilya Mikheyev late within the recreation when Jesper Bratt’s skate got here up and appeared to chop his wrist. The Russian left a bloody path to the Leafs dressing room and was taken to an area hospital with what the membership known as “a significant laceration” for additional evaluation.

The Leafs appeared like they’d had their toes up a bit too lengthy following their Eight-6 win over Carolina on Monday, one other recreation that raised issues about their shutdown dedication. A scarcity of end was evident round Jersey’s web they usually have been weak round Hutchinson, too. That resulted in them giving up the opening objective. Justin Holl and Jake Muzzin have been each pushed off the puck behind Hutchinson and Bratt discovered Nico Hischier alone for a short-side snap.

Rust was actually evident on an early four-minute energy play awarded Toronto for Miles Wooden highsticking Cody Ceci, who left his personal crimson splotch on the ice. For the primary Three:30, the Leafs lazily dumped it in and the Devils merely fired it again out. They have been fortunate to dodge a short-handed objective because the hustling Devils then beat them to a few pucks in their very own finish, partly as a result of Hutchinson hasn’t practiced sufficient holding the move of a person benefit going the way in which Frederik Andersen does.

However within the span of 19 seconds, the Leafs went in entrance of a staff 12 video games beneath .500. Zach Hyman salvaged the facility play by sweeping in a Morgan Rielly rebound after which Mikheyev had glorious web presence to tip in a John Tavares level shot. Mikheyev didn’t end the sport, speeding to the Leaf room along with his personal nasty minimize midway by the third. There was a report he was headed to an area hospital.

The Leafs lead didn’t final lengthy into the center interval. back-to-back Toronto penalties, Marner for tripping after an prolonged shift and Muzzin for clearing the glass, led to a fast Nikita Gusev 5-on-Three strike. And no sooner did Kasperi Kapanen finish a month-long objective drought by catching as much as a Alexander Kerfoot cross-ice go off the boards and burying it underneath the far aspect bar than Kapanen coughed it up on the Devils’ blueline resulting in Bratt’s go-ahead objective.

Making an attempt to get insurance coverage, the Devils took a ridiculous too-many-men name whereas on an influence play, six males in the midst of the ice, permitting John Tavares to gather his third level of the night time and seventh up to now three video games, tipping a Nylander shot. Auston Matthews and Marner, Toronto’s main scorers have been shut out.

Andersen will play Saturday in opposition to the Rangers who have been additionally in motion Friday night time. Blackwood obtained off to a powerful first interval for Jersey, dealing with 19 pictures.

