Maple Leafs send Muzzin to Marlies on conditioning loan

Jake Muzzin is taking one other step towards returning to the Maple Leafs lineup.

The Leafs introduced on Thursday that Muzzin, who suffered a damaged proper foot in a recreation towards the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 27, has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies on a conditioning mortgage.

The objective for Muzzin, the Leafs’ most bodily defenceman and one whose presence on the ice and within the room has been missed, has been to return to the Leafs lineup on Monday in Nashville towards the Predators. The Marlies play a pair of video games in Cleveland on Friday and Saturday towards the Monsters.

Within the 10 video games Muzzin has missed, the Leafs have gone Four-Three-Three.

Muzzin has not performed within the American Hockey League because the 2012-13 season, when he performed for Manchester, the Los Angeles Kings’ affiliate.

The Muzzin information comes a day after the Leafs introduced centre Auston Matthews is not going to take part in any on-ice occasions on the NHL all-star weekend as he receives acute therapy for an ongoing wrist situation. Matthews is listed as each day.

Ahead Trevor Moore, getting back from a concussion, was loaned to the Marlies on a conditioning stint final week.

The Leafs, who nonetheless have defenceman Morgan Rielly (foot) and winger Ilya Mikheyev (wrist) recovering from accidents, will face an uphill battle as soon as their bye week and the all-star break ends.

Due to a streak that noticed them win as soon as of their last six video games earlier than the break — and watching because the groups round them within the standings continued to win — the Leafs will discover themselves in a playoff gap as soon as the schedule resumes on Monday.

The Leafs, with 57 factors, are 4 behind the Florida Panthers for third place within the Atlantic Division, and are 4 factors behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the second wildcard within the Japanese Convention.

Between the Leafs and the second wildcard are the Philadelphia Flyers, who’ve 60 factors.

