January eight, 2020 | 1:53pm

An unspecified incident at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago has sparked an “open and active investigation” by the Secret Service and the Palm Seashore Police Division, in keeping with a report.

“During an encounter with local law enforcement, an individual made non-threatening statements about a person under Secret Service protection,” a legislation enforcement agent advised the Miami Herald. “As part of standard practice, Palm Beach police contacted the local Secret Service office.”

The newspaper stories that no arrests have been made to date.

President Trump had been at his South Florida dwelling for a two week vacation till Sunday, simply 24 hours earlier than the incident reportedly occurred.

Secret Service is main the investigation, and can also be receiving help from the Palm Seashore Sheriff’s Workplace, in keeping with the paper.

Trump’s beloved seashore resort has been beneath heightened safety amid elevated tensions with Iran, which threatened to focus on the president’s Florida dwelling amongst different Trump properties.

“As a matter of practice, the Secret Service does not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of our criminal investigations,” a Secret Service spokesperson stated in an announcement to The Herald.