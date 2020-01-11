Maratha Group Asks Authorities To File Case Against Akshay Kumar Over Ad

Within the Nirma washing powder commercial, Akshay Kumar performs the function of a Maratha king.

Aurangabad:

A Maratha organisation has submitted a letter to the district and police authorities in Maharashtra’s Nanded, in search of a case in opposition to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for allegedly hurting the neighborhood’s sentiments by that includes in an commercial which they are saying defames Maratha warriors, an official mentioned right now.

Calling the commercial an “insult” of the Maratha warriors, the Sambhaji Brigade on Thursday submitted the letter to Nanded District Collector and Vazirabad Police, urging them to register a case in opposition to the actor.

Within the Nirma washing powder commercial, Akshay Kumar performs the function of a Maratha king whose military returns victorious from battle after which units about washing their very own dirty garments. “The king’s army knows how to thrash enemies as well as wash their clothes,” Akshay Kumar says within the advert.

“We received a letter from the Sambhaji Brigade on Thursday, in which they demanded that a case be filed against Akshay Kumar for hurting the community’s sentiments. We have forwarded the letter to the superintendent’s office,” in-charge of Vazirabad Police Station SS Shivale mentioned.

The actor and the detergent model have additionally come beneath flak on social media with the #BoycottNirma hashtag trending on Twitter.