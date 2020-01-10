Marathi Likely To Be Made Compulsory In Maharashtra Schools: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar was talking at a felicitation program at Baramati, his Meeting constituency.

Lamenting that many college students can’t learn and write Marathi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated on Friday that the federal government was considering of constructing Marathi obligatory in all colleges until class 10.

He was talking at a felicitation program at Baramati, his Meeting constituency.

“The number of children studying in English-medium schools is increasing and they speak very good English. But they are not able to read and write Marathi properly,” the NCP chief stated.

“Very soon we are going to take up one issue, and that is to make Marathi a compulsory subject in schools, be it Urdu-medium, Hindi-medium or English-medium, from class 1 to Class 10,” Ajit Pawar stated.

“We all live in Maharashtra and every child should read and write Marathi properly,” he stated.

Some college students might really feel that their marks at school 10 and 12 will endure if they’re compelled to review a further topic, he stated.

“But I would like to tell them, do not think of the only percentage. Our mother-tongue should be conserved,” the deputy chief minister added.

He additionally stated that the situation of police quarters within the state was very dangerous, and the federal government will take steps to enhance the state of affairs.

The federal government will present homes of 500 sq. ft to police personnel, he stated.

Ajit Pawar additionally appealed occasion employees to not come to Mumbai to satisfy him except there was vital work.

“I have still not received official residence. At the place where I am staying, we have to accommodate people in the dining room, in the bedroom. My wife Sunetra told me that I will not live here till a bigger house is allotted,” he stated in a lighter vein.

“The state is in a tough monetary state of affairs, we’re witnessing a decline within the progress charge. Gold costs are going up, gas costs are going up due to the Iran-US stand-off and rupee is depreciating.

On the similar time we have now to assist farmers and make them eligible for a brand new crop mortgage for the Kharif season,” he stated.

Earlier, the NCP chief was accorded a grand welcome within the city as he was visiting Baramati for the primary time after turning into deputy CM.