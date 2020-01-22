Marathi To Become Mandatory In All Schools Of Maharashtra

The federal government will make it necessary to show Marathi from Class 1 to 10. (Representational)

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra authorities will enact a legislation through the subsequent Meeting session, making it necessary to show Marathi language in all colleges within the state regardless of mediums of directions, mentioned Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday.

Mr Desai, a Shiv Sena chief who can also be the Marathi Language Minister, mentioned the draft invoice on this connection is being ready.

He made the remark throughout an interplay organised by the ”Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh”.

The subsequent session of the Meeting shall be held in February.

“The government will frame a law in next month’s Assembly session, making it mandatory to teach Marathi language from Class 1 to Class 10 in all schools irrespective of media of all instructions,” a press release quoted Mr Desai as saying through the interplay.

He mentioned there are 25,000 English medium colleges within the state and their quantity is growing.

“Marathi is not taught at these schools or is kept as an optional subject. Teaching Marathi will be made mandatory at all such schools,” Mr Desai mentioned.

He mentioned the federal government intends to hold out all its enterprise in Marathi and added information with out noting within the state language won’t be accepted.