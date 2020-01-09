Marcus Mariota’s time in Tennessee coming to inauspicious end

Benched QB decreased to taking part in Lamar Jackson on Titans scout staff

The Marcus Mariota period in Tennessee will finish in 10 weeks.

That’s when his rookie contract expires. It’s a digital certainty the Titans is not going to re-sign the 26-year-old.

His 5 years in Nashville may hardly be ending on a extra inauspicious be aware. After lastly being benched in October, for Ryan Tannehill, Mariota this week has an essential, if considerably demeaning, function.

He’s mimicking Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson on the Titans scout staff, to greatest put together Tennessee’s defence for the elusive, speedy dual-threat wizard.

The sixth-seeded Titans (10-7) go to the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens Saturday night time within the first of two weekend AFC divisional playoff video games (eight:15 p.m. EST, CTV by way of CBS).

Mariota was a run/go star in Chip Kelly’s unfold system at Oregon.

“I think Marcus will do a great job this week,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stated Tuesday. “Marcus has accomplished an excellent job to not solely proceed to develop his expertise as a quarterback, however he additionally tries to provide an excellent take a look at every quarterback we’re dealing with.

“That’ll be what Marcus will do that week, not solely making ready for the Ravens, but additionally to assist us put together for his or her offence.”

However nonetheless. What a comedown.

Mariota by all accounts is a consummate skilled who has taken to his new, drastically decreased function in addition to might be anticipated.

However hardly anybody needs to interview him anymore. He’s barely noticeable on the Titans sideline. It’s like going from a starring function on Broadway to dinner theatre in Akron.

Evaluate Mariota’s plight now to winter/spring 2015, when he was considered as a can’t-miss quarterback phenom out of Honolulu, by way of the College of Oregon. The Titans drafted him No. 2 general, minutes after Tampa Bay chosen an much more extremely thought-of, can’t-miss quarterback at No. 1, Florida State’s Jameis Winston.

Effectively, each missed.

Winston by this season’s finish turned the primary participant in NFL historical past to go for each 30 touchdowns (nice!) and 30 interceptions (horrible!) in the identical season.

Mariota began 55 video games from his rookie season till this previous October. He received 29, misplaced 32. All the time he appeared on the verge of realizing his perceived famous person potential, however may by no means maintain it for greater than a pair weeks at a time — earlier than he’d get dinged up, or have a clunker recreation, or typically even simply be a passenger of types who didn’t do a lot particular in a standout Tennessee win, however who a minimum of did keep away from game-losing gaffes.

However as everyone knows, a quarterback’s biggest attribute can’t be the unhealthy issues he doesn’t do. It must be the nice issues he routinely does do, and in far higher frequency than the unhealthy issues.

Mariota began simply two playoff video games over his first 4 seasons in Tennessee, each two years in the past — an upset win at Kansas Metropolis, adopted by a blowout loss at New England. Mariota performed fairly nicely in each. Mixed he accomplished 60% of his throws for 459 yards, 4 touchdowns and just one interception.

His most spectacular season might need been his second, in 2016. Mariota threw 26 landing passes towards simply 9 interceptions — excellent for a second-year participant. He by no means got here near throwing 26 TDs once more.

In 2017 he threw extra interceptions (15) than touchdowns (13).

Final 12 months he threw for under 11 touchdowns, towards eight picks because the Titans did not make the playoffs.

When the membership for the second straight low season declined to supply Mariota a profitable second contract final spring, you knew possession, administration, Vrabel and his workers had issues. After the Titans obtained Tannehill by way of commerce from Miami final March, there was no misinterpreting the message to Mariota. Carry out higher early on this season, or else.

“Or else” occurred.

Mariota began Tennessee’s first six video games. After the Titans clobbered hapless Cleveland 43-13 in Week 1 they misplaced three out of 4 to fall to 2-Three. Mariota by no means as soon as was intercepted in these 5 video games, however he additionally was woefully unproductive. So the pattern continued.

A 14-7 home-field loss in Week 5 to the Buffalo Payments felt just like the final straw. On that day, Oct. 6, Mariota accomplished 59% of his throws however may generate virtually nothing positively and, worse, was sacked 5 instances.

He appeared misplaced, with confidence shattered.

In what some noticed as a shock, Vrabel nonetheless began Mariota the next Sunday at Denver. However quickly it turned clear to everybody that Mariota was accomplished. In a 16-Zero loss at beforehand winless Denver Mariota accomplished simply 7-of-18 for 63 yards and two interceptions, earlier than Vrabel lastly, mercifully yanked him.

In went Tannehill, who immediately appeared higher. And performed higher.

Gamers took to the feisty eighth-year professional, and there was no turning again. The Titans rapidly turned Tannehill’s staff.

Mariota has been his backup, and the weekly scout-team quarterback, ever since.

Come mid-March and the opening of free company, some staff will give Mariota an opportunity subsequent season. If solely to struggle to be the highest backup. Who is aware of, as with Tannehill this 12 months (who equally struggled to ever recover from the hump in seven years in Miami), the change would possibly reinvigorate Mariota’s profession — be the perfect factor for him.

As Josh McCown proved once more this 12 months, at age 40 no much less, a dependable backup quarterback who can function a savvy, mentoring veteran in assist of some new can’t-miss child — and who doesn’t stink it up every time pressed into emergency service — can discover employment, someplace, for years and years within the NFL.

That will turn into Mariota’s new lot in life.

Beats flippin’ burgers.

[email protected]

twitter.com/JohnKryk